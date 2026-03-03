Here's the live share price of Marc Technocrats along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Marc Technocrats has declined 2.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.93%.
Marc Technocrats’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Marc Technocrats
|-0.57
|24.06
|-13.93
|-13.93
|-13.93
|-4.88
|-2.96
|G R Infraprojects
|-6.27
|-7.27
|-11.47
|-28.18
|-7.65
|-2.86
|-11.96
|Dilip Buildcon
|-5.38
|-8.19
|-7.45
|-11.11
|-3.80
|28.35
|-8.46
|Ceigall India
|-3.91
|0.70
|16.25
|8.90
|8.37
|-10.73
|-6.58
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|-6.70
|-13.79
|-11.99
|-25.22
|-10.08
|-3.48
|-2.10
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|-6.70
|-10.67
|-8.28
|-21.22
|-20.08
|25.60
|21.91
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|-9.93
|-26.66
|-35.61
|-54.70
|-31.29
|-10.68
|32.54
|Indiqube Spaces
|-0.29
|0.03
|-16.43
|-26.18
|-20.40
|-7.32
|-4.46
|GE Power India
|-3.83
|41.14
|32.45
|25.19
|98.02
|57.47
|9.89
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-6.91
|-25.90
|-44.54
|-50.90
|-56.07
|-12.39
|-7.63
|Highway Infrastructure
|-7.78
|0.88
|-18.98
|-43.97
|-56.39
|-24.17
|-15.29
|Dev Accelerator
|-1.49
|10.22
|-2.50
|-34.83
|-34.83
|-13.30
|-8.21
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|2.04
|11.79
|4.52
|-13.15
|-13.15
|-4.59
|-2.78
|RBM Infracon
|-9.90
|-10.28
|-28.03
|-24.09
|5.77
|62.01
|42.71
|Chavda Infra
|-2.70
|-10.04
|19.24
|-9.29
|-26.91
|5.86
|3.47
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|6.66
|20.08
|12.97
|-22.61
|11.20
|33.42
|31.61
|Active Infrastructures
|0
|0
|-3.85
|0
|-3.19
|-1.07
|-0.65
|Current Infraprojects
|-1.04
|-1.27
|-14.48
|-18.82
|-18.82
|-6.71
|-4.08
|AVP Infracon
|-7.00
|-2.24
|-30.24
|-48.07
|-48.34
|6.91
|4.09
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|-8.64
|-1.40
|-28.62
|-33.97
|-40.29
|16.53
|29.54
Over the last one year, Marc Technocrats has declined 13.93% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.65%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.80%), Ceigall India (8.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Marc Technocrats has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.96%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.46%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.44
|61.07
|10
|62.5
|60.98
|20
|58.33
|59.29
|50
|48
|0
|100
|24
|0
|200
|12
|0
Marc Technocrats Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74210HR2007PLC125245 and registration number is 125245. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marc Technocrats is ₹60.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Marc Technocrats is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Marc Technocrats is ₹105.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Marc Technocrats are ₹61.25 and ₹59.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marc Technocrats stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marc Technocrats is ₹74.40 and 52-week low of Marc Technocrats is ₹40.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Marc Technocrats has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 24.56% for the past month, -13.93% over 3 months, -13.93% over 1 year, -4.88% across 3 years, and -2.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marc Technocrats are 0.00 and 2.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.