Marc Technocrats Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARC TECHNOCRATS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Marc Technocrats along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.85 Closed
-0.25₹ -0.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:46 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Marc Technocrats Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.25₹61.25
₹60.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.75₹74.40
₹60.85
Open Price
₹61.00
Prev. Close
₹61.00
Volume
27,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Marc Technocrats has declined 2.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.93%.

Marc Technocrats’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Marc Technocrats Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Marc Technocrats		-0.5724.06-13.93-13.93-13.93-4.88-2.96
G R Infraprojects		-6.27-7.27-11.47-28.18-7.65-2.86-11.96
Dilip Buildcon		-5.38-8.19-7.45-11.11-3.8028.35-8.46
Ceigall India		-3.910.7016.258.908.37-10.73-6.58
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-6.70-13.79-11.99-25.22-10.08-3.48-2.10
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.70-10.67-8.28-21.22-20.0825.6021.91
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.93-26.66-35.61-54.70-31.29-10.6832.54
Indiqube Spaces		-0.290.03-16.43-26.18-20.40-7.32-4.46
GE Power India		-3.8341.1432.4525.1998.0257.479.89
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-6.91-25.90-44.54-50.90-56.07-12.39-7.63
Highway Infrastructure		-7.780.88-18.98-43.97-56.39-24.17-15.29
Dev Accelerator		-1.4910.22-2.50-34.83-34.83-13.30-8.21
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0411.794.52-13.15-13.15-4.59-2.78
RBM Infracon		-9.90-10.28-28.03-24.095.7762.0142.71
Chavda Infra		-2.70-10.0419.24-9.29-26.915.863.47
A2Z Infra Engineering		6.6620.0812.97-22.6111.2033.4231.61
Active Infrastructures		00-3.850-3.19-1.07-0.65
Current Infraprojects		-1.04-1.27-14.48-18.82-18.82-6.71-4.08
AVP Infracon		-7.00-2.24-30.24-48.07-48.346.914.09
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-8.64-1.40-28.62-33.97-40.2916.5329.54

Over the last one year, Marc Technocrats has declined 13.93% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.65%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.80%), Ceigall India (8.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Marc Technocrats has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.96%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.46%).

Marc Technocrats Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Marc Technocrats Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.4461.07
1062.560.98
2058.3359.29
50480
100240
200120

Marc Technocrats Share Holding Pattern

About Marc Technocrats

Marc Technocrats Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74210HR2007PLC125245 and registration number is 125245. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Hitender Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Suman Rathee
    Director
  • Mr. Norang Rai Loohach
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Paramvir Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Sah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Marc Technocrats Share Price

What is the share price of Marc Technocrats?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marc Technocrats is ₹60.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Marc Technocrats?

The Marc Technocrats is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marc Technocrats?

The market cap of Marc Technocrats is ₹105.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Marc Technocrats?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Marc Technocrats are ₹61.25 and ₹59.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marc Technocrats?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marc Technocrats stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marc Technocrats is ₹74.40 and 52-week low of Marc Technocrats is ₹40.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Marc Technocrats performed historically in terms of returns?

The Marc Technocrats has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 24.56% for the past month, -13.93% over 3 months, -13.93% over 1 year, -4.88% across 3 years, and -2.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marc Technocrats?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marc Technocrats are 0.00 and 2.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

