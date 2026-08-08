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Marble City India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARBLE CITY INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Marble City India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹120.00 Closed
0.88₹ 1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Marble City India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹117.00₹124.75
₹120.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.90₹198.50
₹120.00
Open Price
₹124.75
Prev. Close
₹118.95
Volume
851

Source: Dion Global

Marble City India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Marble City India has declined 34.69% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Marble City India has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Marble City India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Marble City India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5118.96118.45
10120.7119.94
20125.19121.42
50114.24117.51
100105.54116
200125.92121.87

Source: Dion Global

Marble City India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Marble City India saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.99%, while DII stake decreased to 1.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Marble City India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTMarble City India - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Dated 13.08.2026
Jul 31, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTMarble City India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 25, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTMarble City India - Intimation Of Forfeiture Of Upfront Consideration And Lapse Of Share Warrants.
Jul 24, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTMarble City India - Board Meeting Outcome for Conversion Of Warrants Into Equity Shares
Jul 13, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTMarble City India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Marble City India

Marble City India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC056421 and registration number is 056421. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saket Dalmia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Dalmia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Usha Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Duggal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirdesh Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Marble City India Share Price

What is the share price of Marble City India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marble City India is ₹120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Marble City India?

The Marble City India is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marble City India?

The market cap of Marble City India is ₹312.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Marble City India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Marble City India are ₹124.75 and ₹117.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marble City India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marble City India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marble City India is ₹198.50 and 52-week low of Marble City India is ₹83.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Marble City India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Marble City India has shown returns of 0.88% over the past day, -13.48% for the past month, 25.04% over 3 months, -34.69% over 1 year, 88.56% across 3 years, and 89.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marble City India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marble City India are 43.84 and 3.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Marble City India News

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