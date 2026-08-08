What is the share price of Marble City India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marble City India is ₹120.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Marble City India? The Marble City India is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marble City India? The market cap of Marble City India is ₹312.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Marble City India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Marble City India are ₹124.75 and ₹117.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marble City India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marble City India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marble City India is ₹198.50 and 52-week low of Marble City India is ₹83.90 as on .

How has the Marble City India performed historically in terms of returns? The Marble City India has shown returns of 0.88% over the past day, -13.48% for the past month, 25.04% over 3 months, -34.69% over 1 year, 88.56% across 3 years, and 89.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marble City India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marble City India are 43.84 and 3.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global