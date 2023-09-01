Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Marble City India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MARBLE CITY INDIA LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.15 Closed
-0.2-0.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Marble City India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.43₹15.18
₹15.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.05₹23.50
₹15.15
Open Price
₹14.75
Prev. Close
₹15.18
Volume
13,131

Marble City India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.41
  • R215.67
  • R316.16
  • Pivot
    14.92
  • S114.66
  • S214.17
  • S313.91

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.1416.04
  • 1019.5516.5
  • 2018.5716.96
  • 5016.3616.82
  • 10014.316.09
  • 20013.9115.37

Marble City India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33
6.0115.38-15.4910.29-8.54226.0940.19

Marble City India Ltd. Share Holdings

Marble City India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Marble City India Ltd.

Marble City India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC056421 and registration number is 056421. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saket Dalmia
    Promoter Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Dalmia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Usha Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pardip Asopa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Marble City India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Marble City India Ltd.?

The market cap of Marble City India Ltd. is ₹18.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Marble City India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Marble City India Ltd. is 23.24 and PB ratio of Marble City India Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Marble City India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marble City India Ltd. is ₹15.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marble City India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marble City India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marble City India Ltd. is ₹23.50 and 52-week low of Marble City India Ltd. is ₹10.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data