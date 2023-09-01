Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Marble City India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC056421 and registration number is 056421. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Marble City India Ltd. is ₹18.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Marble City India Ltd. is 23.24 and PB ratio of Marble City India Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marble City India Ltd. is ₹15.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marble City India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marble City India Ltd. is ₹23.50 and 52-week low of Marble City India Ltd. is ₹10.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.