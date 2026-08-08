Here's the live share price of Marble City India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Marble City India has declined 34.69% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Marble City India has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|118.96
|118.45
|10
|120.7
|119.94
|20
|125.19
|121.42
|50
|114.24
|117.51
|100
|105.54
|116
|200
|125.92
|121.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Marble City India saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.99%, while DII stake decreased to 1.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|Marble City India - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Dated 13.08.2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Marble City India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Marble City India - Intimation Of Forfeiture Of Upfront Consideration And Lapse Of Share Warrants.
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Marble City India - Board Meeting Outcome for Conversion Of Warrants Into Equity Shares
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Marble City India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Marble City India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC056421 and registration number is 056421. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marble City India is ₹120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marble City India is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Marble City India is ₹312.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Marble City India are ₹124.75 and ₹117.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marble City India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marble City India is ₹198.50 and 52-week low of Marble City India is ₹83.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marble City India has shown returns of 0.88% over the past day, -13.48% for the past month, 25.04% over 3 months, -34.69% over 1 year, 88.56% across 3 years, and 89.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marble City India are 43.84 and 3.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global