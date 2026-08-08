What is the share price of Marathon Nextgen Realty? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marathon Nextgen Realty is ₹382.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Marathon Nextgen Realty? The Marathon Nextgen Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marathon Nextgen Realty? The market cap of Marathon Nextgen Realty is ₹2,577.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Marathon Nextgen Realty? Today’s highest and lowest price of Marathon Nextgen Realty are ₹390.30 and ₹382.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marathon Nextgen Realty? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marathon Nextgen Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marathon Nextgen Realty is ₹689.90 and 52-week low of Marathon Nextgen Realty is ₹368.40 as on .

How has the Marathon Nextgen Realty performed historically in terms of returns? The Marathon Nextgen Realty has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -8.17% for the past month, -26.03% over 3 months, -41.68% over 1 year, 2.5% across 3 years, and 33.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marathon Nextgen Realty? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marathon Nextgen Realty are 12.70 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global