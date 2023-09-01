Follow Us

MARATHON NEXTGEN REALTY LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹369.55 Closed
-0.77-2.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹367.25₹380.70
₹369.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹186.50₹389.00
₹369.55
Open Price
₹377.00
Prev. Close
₹372.40
Volume
24,521

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1378.45
  • R2385.5
  • R3390.3
  • Pivot
    373.65
  • S1366.6
  • S2361.8
  • S3354.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5221.1368.16
  • 10221.28366.88
  • 20219.73361.75
  • 50230345.24
  • 100214.56324.73
  • 200165.33292.27

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.977.2222.6341.8647.23533.33134.78
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. Share Holdings

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1978PLC020080 and registration number is 020080. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chetan R Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayur R Shah
    Vice Chairman & Director
  • Mr. S Ramamurthi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Shailaja C Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Parul Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwin M Thakker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak R Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.?

The market cap of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. is ₹1,735.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. is 16.88 and PB ratio of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. is 2.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. is ₹369.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. is ₹389.00 and 52-week low of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. is ₹186.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

