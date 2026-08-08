Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Marathon Nextgen Realty Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARATHON NEXTGEN REALTY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Marathon Nextgen Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹382.10 Closed
-0.25₹ -0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Marathon Nextgen Realty Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹382.10₹390.30
₹382.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹368.40₹689.90
₹382.10
Open Price
₹386.10
Prev. Close
₹383.05
Volume
2,193

Source: Dion Global

Marathon Nextgen Realty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Marathon Nextgen Realty		-1.60-8.17-26.03-24.07-41.682.5033.36
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Marathon Nextgen Realty has declined 41.68% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Marathon Nextgen Realty has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Marathon Nextgen Realty Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Marathon Nextgen Realty Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5389.95388.91
10388.79389.86
20394.61393.75
50411.14409.4
100431.44432.3
200481.36468.49

Source: Dion Global

Marathon Nextgen Realty Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Marathon Nextgen Realty saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.42%, while DII stake decreased to 14.71%, FII holding fell to 4.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Marathon Nextgen Realty Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
66,99,6050.8268.45

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Marathon Nextgen Realty Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTMarathonNextgenRea - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTMarathonNextgenRea - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 03:40 AM IST ISTMarathonNextgenRea - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:35 AM IST ISTMarathonNextgenRea - Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited Has Informed The Exchange About The Notice Of NCLT Convened Meeting Of T
Aug 06, 2026, 03:28 AM IST ISTMarathonNextgenRea - Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited Has Informed The Exchange About The Notice Of NCLT Convened Meeting Of T

Source: Dion Global

About Marathon Nextgen Realty

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1978PLC020080 and registration number is 020080. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 176.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chetan R Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayur R Shah
    Vice Chairman
  • Mrs. Shailaja C Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Kaivalya Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Samyag Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devendra Shrimankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwin M Thakker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Parul Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Marathon Nextgen Realty Share Price

What is the share price of Marathon Nextgen Realty?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marathon Nextgen Realty is ₹382.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Marathon Nextgen Realty?

The Marathon Nextgen Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marathon Nextgen Realty?

The market cap of Marathon Nextgen Realty is ₹2,577.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Marathon Nextgen Realty?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Marathon Nextgen Realty are ₹390.30 and ₹382.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marathon Nextgen Realty?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marathon Nextgen Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marathon Nextgen Realty is ₹689.90 and 52-week low of Marathon Nextgen Realty is ₹368.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Marathon Nextgen Realty performed historically in terms of returns?

The Marathon Nextgen Realty has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -8.17% for the past month, -26.03% over 3 months, -41.68% over 1 year, 2.5% across 3 years, and 33.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marathon Nextgen Realty?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marathon Nextgen Realty are 12.70 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Marathon Nextgen Realty News

More Marathon Nextgen Realty News
Market Pulse