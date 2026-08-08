Here's the live share price of Marathon Nextgen Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|-1.60
|-8.17
|-26.03
|-24.07
|-41.68
|2.50
|33.36
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Marathon Nextgen Realty has declined 41.68% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Marathon Nextgen Realty has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|389.95
|388.91
|10
|388.79
|389.86
|20
|394.61
|393.75
|50
|411.14
|409.4
|100
|431.44
|432.3
|200
|481.36
|468.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Marathon Nextgen Realty saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.42%, while DII stake decreased to 14.71%, FII holding fell to 4.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|66,99,605
|0.8
|268.45
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|MarathonNextgenRea - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|MarathonNextgenRea - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:40 AM IST IST
|MarathonNextgenRea - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:35 AM IST IST
|MarathonNextgenRea - Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited Has Informed The Exchange About The Notice Of NCLT Convened Meeting Of T
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:28 AM IST IST
|MarathonNextgenRea - Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited Has Informed The Exchange About The Notice Of NCLT Convened Meeting Of T
Source: Dion Global
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1978PLC020080 and registration number is 020080. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 176.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marathon Nextgen Realty is ₹382.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marathon Nextgen Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Marathon Nextgen Realty is ₹2,577.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Marathon Nextgen Realty are ₹390.30 and ₹382.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marathon Nextgen Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marathon Nextgen Realty is ₹689.90 and 52-week low of Marathon Nextgen Realty is ₹368.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marathon Nextgen Realty has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -8.17% for the past month, -26.03% over 3 months, -41.68% over 1 year, 2.5% across 3 years, and 33.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marathon Nextgen Realty are 12.70 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.
Source: Dion Global