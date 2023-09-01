What is the Market Cap of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.? The market cap of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. is ₹1,735.82 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.? P/E ratio of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. is 16.88 and PB ratio of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. is 2.54 as on .

What is the share price of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. is ₹369.55 as on .