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Manugraph India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANUGRAPH INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Manugraph India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.54 Closed
-2.88₹ -0.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Manugraph India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.54₹15.55
₹15.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.25₹24.10
₹15.54
Open Price
₹15.55
Prev. Close
₹16.00
Volume
2,500

Source: Dion Global

Manugraph India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manugraph India		5.861.578.90-0.58-15.95-6.373.70
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manugraph India has declined 15.95% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Manugraph India has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Manugraph India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manugraph India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.6715.18
1014.5514.96
2014.8814.97
5015.415.01
10014.3715.11
20016.0215.98

Source: Dion Global

Manugraph India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manugraph India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.62%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Manugraph India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTManugraph India - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 29, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTManugraph India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTManugraph India - Corporate Action - Book Closure For AGM
Jul 29, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTManugraph India - Annual General Meeting - 24/08/2026
Jul 29, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTManugraph India - Annual General Meeting On 24/08/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Manugraph India

Manugraph India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29290MH1972PLC015772 and registration number is 015772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Basheera J Indorewala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep S Shah
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay S Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailesh B Shirguppi
    Whole Time Director - Works
  • Ms. Madhavi Kilachand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K N Padmanabhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nimish Vakil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Manugraph India Share Price

What is the share price of Manugraph India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manugraph India is ₹15.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manugraph India?

The Manugraph India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manugraph India?

The market cap of Manugraph India is ₹47.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manugraph India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manugraph India are ₹15.55 and ₹15.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manugraph India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manugraph India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manugraph India is ₹24.10 and 52-week low of Manugraph India is ₹9.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Manugraph India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manugraph India has shown returns of -2.88% over the past day, 1.57% for the past month, 8.9% over 3 months, -15.95% over 1 year, -6.37% across 3 years, and 3.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manugraph India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manugraph India are -4.29 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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