Here's the live share price of Manugraph India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manugraph India
|5.86
|1.57
|8.90
|-0.58
|-15.95
|-6.37
|3.70
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manugraph India has declined 15.95% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Manugraph India has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.67
|15.18
|10
|14.55
|14.96
|20
|14.88
|14.97
|50
|15.4
|15.01
|100
|14.37
|15.11
|200
|16.02
|15.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Manugraph India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.62%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Manugraph India - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Manugraph India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Manugraph India - Corporate Action - Book Closure For AGM
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Manugraph India - Annual General Meeting - 24/08/2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Manugraph India - Annual General Meeting On 24/08/2026
Source: Dion Global
Manugraph India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29290MH1972PLC015772 and registration number is 015772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manugraph India is ₹15.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manugraph India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manugraph India is ₹47.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manugraph India are ₹15.55 and ₹15.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manugraph India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manugraph India is ₹24.10 and 52-week low of Manugraph India is ₹9.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manugraph India has shown returns of -2.88% over the past day, 1.57% for the past month, 8.9% over 3 months, -15.95% over 1 year, -6.37% across 3 years, and 3.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manugraph India are -4.29 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global