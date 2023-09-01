What is the Market Cap of Manugraph India Ltd.? The market cap of Manugraph India Ltd. is ₹79.54 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manugraph India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Manugraph India Ltd. is -7.16 and PB ratio of Manugraph India Ltd. is 0.8 as on .

What is the share price of Manugraph India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manugraph India Ltd. is ₹26.15 as on .