What is the share price of Manugraph India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manugraph India is ₹15.54 as on .

What kind of stock is Manugraph India? The Manugraph India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manugraph India? The market cap of Manugraph India is ₹47.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manugraph India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manugraph India are ₹15.55 and ₹15.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manugraph India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manugraph India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manugraph India is ₹24.10 and 52-week low of Manugraph India is ₹9.25 as on .

How has the Manugraph India performed historically in terms of returns? The Manugraph India has shown returns of -2.88% over the past day, 1.57% for the past month, 8.9% over 3 months, -15.95% over 1 year, -6.37% across 3 years, and 3.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manugraph India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manugraph India are -4.29 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global