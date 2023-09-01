Follow Us

Manugraph India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MANUGRAPH INDIA LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹26.15 Closed
-3.33-0.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Manugraph India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.70₹28.80
₹26.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.95₹27.05
₹26.15
Open Price
₹28.50
Prev. Close
₹27.05
Volume
8,54,519

Manugraph India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.1
  • R230
  • R331.2
  • Pivot
    26.9
  • S125
  • S223.8
  • S321.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.523.57
  • 1014.7222.08
  • 2014.8220.8
  • 5015.319.46
  • 10014.7318.56
  • 20015.5917.6

Manugraph India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
30.6041.5153.5156.2576.77166.50-34.29
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

Manugraph India Ltd. Share Holdings

Manugraph India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Manugraph India Ltd.

Manugraph India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29290MH1972PLC015772 and registration number is 015772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Basheera J Indorewala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanat M Shah
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Sanjay S Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep S Shah
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Shailesh B Shirguppi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hiten C Timbadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Perses M Bilimoria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay J Mehrotra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Madhavi Kilachand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Manugraph India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Manugraph India Ltd.?

The market cap of Manugraph India Ltd. is ₹79.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manugraph India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Manugraph India Ltd. is -7.16 and PB ratio of Manugraph India Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Manugraph India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manugraph India Ltd. is ₹26.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manugraph India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manugraph India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manugraph India Ltd. is ₹27.05 and 52-week low of Manugraph India Ltd. is ₹12.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

