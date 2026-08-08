What is the share price of Mansi Finance (Chennai)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mansi Finance (Chennai) is ₹62.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mansi Finance (Chennai)? The Mansi Finance (Chennai) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mansi Finance (Chennai)? The market cap of Mansi Finance (Chennai) is ₹21.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mansi Finance (Chennai)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mansi Finance (Chennai) are ₹62.00 and ₹62.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mansi Finance (Chennai)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mansi Finance (Chennai) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mansi Finance (Chennai) is ₹111.95 and 52-week low of Mansi Finance (Chennai) is ₹54.52 as on .

How has the Mansi Finance (Chennai) performed historically in terms of returns? The Mansi Finance (Chennai) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.89% for the past month, -12.98% over 3 months, 2.6% over 1 year, 9.48% across 3 years, and 21.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mansi Finance (Chennai)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mansi Finance (Chennai) are 6.70 and 0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global