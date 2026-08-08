Here's the live share price of Mansi Finance (Chennai) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mansi Finance (Chennai)
|3.35
|2.89
|-12.98
|-18.73
|2.60
|9.48
|21.36
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mansi Finance (Chennai) has gained 2.60% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mansi Finance (Chennai) has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.61
|60.38
|10
|60.91
|60.44
|20
|60.98
|60.89
|50
|63.3
|63.1
|100
|67.27
|66.11
|200
|71.32
|68.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mansi Finance (Chennai) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:52 PM IST IST
|Mansi Finance - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:28 PM IST IST
|Mansi Finance - Disclosure For Non-Applicability Of Regulation 32(1) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirem
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:32 AM IST IST
|Mansi Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Mansi Finance - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Mansi Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1994PLC028734 and registration number is 028734. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mansi Finance (Chennai) is ₹62.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Mansi Finance (Chennai) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mansi Finance (Chennai) is ₹21.92 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mansi Finance (Chennai) are ₹62.00 and ₹62.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mansi Finance (Chennai) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mansi Finance (Chennai) is ₹111.95 and 52-week low of Mansi Finance (Chennai) is ₹54.52 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Mansi Finance (Chennai) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.89% for the past month, -12.98% over 3 months, 2.6% over 1 year, 9.48% across 3 years, and 21.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mansi Finance (Chennai) are 6.70 and 0.54 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global