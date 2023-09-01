Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1994PLC028734 and registration number is 028734. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is ₹16.08 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is 7.79 and PB ratio of Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is 0.49 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is ₹45.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is ₹50.71 and 52-week low of Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is ₹24.40 as on Aug 30, 2023.