Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI) LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹45.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.50₹45.50
₹45.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.40₹50.71
₹45.50
Open Price
₹45.50
Prev. Close
₹45.50
Volume
0

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.5
  • R245.5
  • R345.5
  • Pivot
    45.5
  • S145.5
  • S245.5
  • S345.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.845.71
  • 1028.7545.95
  • 2029.0245.79
  • 5029.4344.48
  • 10028.841.76
  • 20026.8537.62

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-3.709.64-1.3958.819.77167.65
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. Share Holdings

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd.

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1994PLC028734 and registration number is 028734. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Bafna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. R A Eswari
    Director
  • Mrs. Sajjan Kanwar Bafna
    Director
  • Mr. M K Tated
    Director

FAQs on Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd.?

The market cap of Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is ₹16.08 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is 7.79 and PB ratio of Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is 0.49 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is ₹45.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is ₹50.71 and 52-week low of Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is ₹24.40 as on Aug 30, 2023.

