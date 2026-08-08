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Mansi Finance (Chennai) Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANSI FINANCE (CHENNAI)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Mansi Finance (Chennai) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mansi Finance (Chennai) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.00₹62.00
₹62.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.52₹111.95
₹62.00
Open Price
₹62.00
Prev. Close
₹62.00
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mansi Finance (Chennai)		3.352.89-12.98-18.732.609.4821.36
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mansi Finance (Chennai) has gained 2.60% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mansi Finance (Chennai) has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.6160.38
1060.9160.44
2060.9860.89
5063.363.1
10067.2766.11
20071.3268.18

Source: Dion Global

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mansi Finance (Chennai) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mansi Finance (Chennai) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 04:52 PM IST ISTMansi Finance - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jul 21, 2026, 05:28 PM IST ISTMansi Finance - Disclosure For Non-Applicability Of Regulation 32(1) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirem
Jul 21, 2026, 05:32 AM IST ISTMansi Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTMansi Finance - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTMansi Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Mansi Finance (Chennai)

Mansi Finance (Chennai) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1994PLC028734 and registration number is 028734. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sajjan Kanwar Bafna
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Adit S Bafna
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. R A Eswari
    Director
  • Mrs. Rainy Ramesh Singh
    Director

FAQs on Mansi Finance (Chennai) Share Price

What is the share price of Mansi Finance (Chennai)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mansi Finance (Chennai) is ₹62.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mansi Finance (Chennai)?

The Mansi Finance (Chennai) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mansi Finance (Chennai)?

The market cap of Mansi Finance (Chennai) is ₹21.92 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mansi Finance (Chennai)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mansi Finance (Chennai) are ₹62.00 and ₹62.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mansi Finance (Chennai)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mansi Finance (Chennai) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mansi Finance (Chennai) is ₹111.95 and 52-week low of Mansi Finance (Chennai) is ₹54.52 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Mansi Finance (Chennai) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mansi Finance (Chennai) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.89% for the past month, -12.98% over 3 months, 2.6% over 1 year, 9.48% across 3 years, and 21.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mansi Finance (Chennai)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mansi Finance (Chennai) are 6.70 and 0.54 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mansi Finance (Chennai) News

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