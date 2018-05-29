Manpasand Beverages hits lower circuit for 2nd straight session, cracks 40% in 5 days

Manpasand Beverages shares plunged 20% to their hit lower circuit limit for the 2nd consecutive session

Shares of Manpasand Beverages plunged 20 percent to their hit lower circuit limit for the second consecutive session today on account of the resignation of its auditing firm with effect from May 26, 2018. The stock of the SAIF Partners-backed company has been on a downtrend for the fifth consecutive session and has cracked as much as 38.13 percent since May 22.

The shares of the company today opened at Rs 275.85, down 20 percent over its previous closing price on the BSE. Similar movement was seen on NSE where the stock opened at Rs 275.40, down 19.99 percent over its last close.

Auditing major Deloitte Haskins & Sells resigned as statutory auditors of Manpasand Beverages as the fruit juice maker failed to provide them with “significant information” on the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018. The board meeting of Manpasand Beverages, to consider and approve the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018, was scheduled to be held on May 30. However, the said meeting now stands cancelled.

Manpasand Beverages claimed everything related to financial results announcement and the timing of departure of its auditor “is purely coincidental has no direct correlation”. In a filing to the BSE, Manpasand Beverages had said, “It is very unfortunate that we had to part ways with our long-term associate. Everything related to financial results announcement and the timing of this event is purely coincidental and has no direct correlation. The board meeting has been postponed and the new date will be announced shortly.”