MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400TG1992PLC014389 and registration number is 014389. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹4.51 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is -7.7 and PB ratio of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is -1.99 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹5.48 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹5.60 and 52-week low of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹2.41 as on Aug 14, 2023.