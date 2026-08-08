Here's the live share price of Manor Estates & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manor Estates & Industries
|-1.44
|-20.36
|-18.99
|-34.87
|25.17
|14.75
|25.32
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manor Estates & Industries has gained 25.17% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Manor Estates & Industries has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.59
|7.6
|10
|7.86
|7.82
|20
|8.48
|8.18
|50
|8.83
|8.88
|100
|10.02
|9.69
|200
|11.71
|10.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Manor Estates & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Manor Estates & Ind. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Manor Estates & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Manor Estates & Ind. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Manor Estates & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter End
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:41 PM IST IST
|Manor Estates & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400TG1992PLC014389 and registration number is 014389. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manor Estates & Industries is ₹7.51 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Manor Estates & Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manor Estates & Industries is ₹6.18 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manor Estates & Industries are ₹7.87 and ₹7.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manor Estates & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manor Estates & Industries is ₹18.59 and 52-week low of Manor Estates & Industries is ₹5.42 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Manor Estates & Industries has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -20.36% for the past month, -18.99% over 3 months, 25.17% over 1 year, 14.75% across 3 years, and 25.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manor Estates & Industries are -8.28 and -2.10 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global