What is the share price of Manor Estates & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manor Estates & Industries is ₹7.51 as on .

What kind of stock is Manor Estates & Industries? The Manor Estates & Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manor Estates & Industries? The market cap of Manor Estates & Industries is ₹6.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manor Estates & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manor Estates & Industries are ₹7.87 and ₹7.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manor Estates & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manor Estates & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manor Estates & Industries is ₹18.59 and 52-week low of Manor Estates & Industries is ₹5.42 as on .

How has the Manor Estates & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Manor Estates & Industries has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -20.36% for the past month, -18.99% over 3 months, 25.17% over 1 year, 14.75% across 3 years, and 25.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manor Estates & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manor Estates & Industries are -8.28 and -2.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global