Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MANOR ESTATES & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Realty | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.48 Closed
00
As on Aug 14, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.48₹5.48
₹5.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.41₹5.60
₹5.48
Open Price
₹5.48
Prev. Close
₹5.48
Volume
0

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.48
  • R25.48
  • R35.48
  • Pivot
    5.48
  • S15.48
  • S25.48
  • S35.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.045.31
  • 103.055.01
  • 202.854.6
  • 502.954.15
  • 1003.233.9
  • 2003.273.64

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.9759.3016.845.7973.97127.39129.29
3.67-10.7121.3760.5725.27193.06193.06
3.26-2.6917.3647.1515.5077.07135.85
4.151.8219.8529.998.94193.57147.79
1.87-1.3728.2918.62-22.9933.65-27.42
-5.34-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78
0.962.690.608.3922.63127.0375.00
5.913.84-29.5161.371,356.20761.66220.04
00-7.69-14.29-36.92339.02-22.96
13.4932.2246.6234.3344.42-76.18-92.63
0-7.03-2.45-12.240198.61207.14
3.6615.2316.1757.41171.28272.26218.75
1.63-23.23-9.73-7.83-17.00-14.87-33.30
-9.08-7.22-6.09-2.02-30.15-30.15-30.15
-0.43-0.140.14-0.71-13.12-48.10-25.27
0-0.40-6.3022.1837.1120.16103.63

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Manor Estates & Industries Ltd.

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400TG1992PLC014389 and registration number is 014389. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rishabh Agarwal
    Promoter & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Agarwal
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Nalini Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Prof. Meenakshi Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Sanghi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghavendra Rahul Korlam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Manor Estates & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹4.51 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is -7.7 and PB ratio of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is -1.99 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹5.48 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹5.60 and 52-week low of Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is ₹2.41 as on Aug 14, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data