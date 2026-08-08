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Manor Estates & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANOR ESTATES & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Manor Estates & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.51 Closed
0.13₹ 0.01
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Manor Estates & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.51₹7.87
₹7.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.42₹18.59
₹7.51
Open Price
₹7.87
Prev. Close
₹7.50
Volume
501

Source: Dion Global

Manor Estates & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manor Estates & Industries		-1.44-20.36-18.99-34.8725.1714.7525.32
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manor Estates & Industries has gained 25.17% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Manor Estates & Industries has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Manor Estates & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manor Estates & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.597.6
107.867.82
208.488.18
508.838.88
10010.029.69
20011.7110.26

Source: Dion Global

Manor Estates & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manor Estates & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Manor Estates & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTManor Estates & Ind. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 06, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTManor Estates & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTManor Estates & Ind. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Jul 29, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTManor Estates & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter End
Jul 10, 2026, 07:41 PM IST ISTManor Estates & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Manor Estates & Industries

Manor Estates & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400TG1992PLC014389 and registration number is 014389. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rishabh Agarwal
    Promoter & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Agarwal
    Director & CFO, Promoter
  • Mrs. Nalini Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Sanghi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghavendra Rahul Korlam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Manor Estates & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Manor Estates & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manor Estates & Industries is ₹7.51 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manor Estates & Industries?

The Manor Estates & Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manor Estates & Industries?

The market cap of Manor Estates & Industries is ₹6.18 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manor Estates & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manor Estates & Industries are ₹7.87 and ₹7.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manor Estates & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manor Estates & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manor Estates & Industries is ₹18.59 and 52-week low of Manor Estates & Industries is ₹5.42 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Manor Estates & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manor Estates & Industries has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -20.36% for the past month, -18.99% over 3 months, 25.17% over 1 year, 14.75% across 3 years, and 25.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manor Estates & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manor Estates & Industries are -8.28 and -2.10 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Manor Estates & Industries News

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