Mannapuram Finance to raise up to Rs 350 crore via NCDs

The promoter group currently holds 35.12% equity stake in the company.

Manappuram Finance on Thursday said that it plans to raise Rs 350 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. The NCDs will have a face value of Rs 10 lakh. The company informed the exchanges that the financial resources and management committee of the board of directors approved the decision to raise funds via NCDs after they held a meeting on Thursday.

The company said that financial resources and management committee will meet again to discuss the allotment of the proposed issue. “ The financial resources and management committee of the board of directors of the company will be held on 31st December, 2019 to consider the proposed allotment of the issue,” Manappuram Finance said. Stocks of Manappuram Finance gained 0.20% to close at Rs 172.95 a piece.

Currently, Manappuram Finance has a market capitalisation of Rs 14,613.70 crore. The promoter group currently holds 35.12% equity stake in the company. The company has assets worth Rs 19438 crore under management. The company is a gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC) with 4351 branches across India.