MANJEERA CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Manjeera Constructions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.00₹30.00
₹30.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.95₹38.85
₹30.00
Open Price
₹30.00
Prev. Close
₹30.00
Volume
10

Manjeera Constructions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130
  • R230
  • R330
  • Pivot
    30
  • S130
  • S230
  • S330

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.6430.86
  • 1035.0531.71
  • 203232.45
  • 5027.2432.39
  • 1002831.76
  • 20032.3233.6

Manjeera Constructions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-2.41-2.41-3.29-5.96-8.40-28.32
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Manjeera Constructions Ltd. Share Holdings

Manjeera Constructions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Manjeera Constructions Ltd.

Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1987PLC007228 and registration number is 007228. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G Yoganand
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Krishna Murty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. DLS Sreshti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Gande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Vivekanand
    Director
  • Mrs. G Veena
    Director

FAQs on Manjeera Constructions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Manjeera Constructions Ltd.?

The market cap of Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is ₹37.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manjeera Constructions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is -62.89 and PB ratio of Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is 0.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Manjeera Constructions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manjeera Constructions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manjeera Constructions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is ₹38.85 and 52-week low of Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is ₹27.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

