Here's the live share price of Manjeera Constructions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manjeera Constructions
|0
|-16.38
|-11.79
|13.96
|-16.26
|11.39
|-4.66
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manjeera Constructions has declined 16.26% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Manjeera Constructions has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.76
|36.98
|10
|39.07
|38.18
|20
|39.85
|38.79
|50
|37.14
|38.61
|100
|39.12
|38.89
|200
|39.28
|38.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Manjeera Constructions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 12, 2025, 07:01 PM IST IST
|Manjeera Constru - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 20, 2025, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Manjeera Constru - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Apr 16, 2025, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Manjeera Constru - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Apr 16, 2025, 08:02 PM IST IST
|Manjeera Constru - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Apr 15, 2025, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Manjeera Constru - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1987PLC007228 and registration number is 007228. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manjeera Constructions is ₹36.00 as on Apr 22, 2025.
The Manjeera Constructions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manjeera Constructions is ₹45.03 Cr as on Apr 22, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manjeera Constructions are ₹36.00 and ₹36.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manjeera Constructions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manjeera Constructions is ₹47.47 and 52-week low of Manjeera Constructions is ₹27.02 as on Apr 22, 2025.
The Manjeera Constructions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -16.38% for the past month, -11.79% over 3 months, -16.26% over 1 year, 11.39% across 3 years, and -4.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manjeera Constructions are -10.21 and 0.49 on Apr 22, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global