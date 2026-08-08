What is the share price of Manjeera Constructions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manjeera Constructions is ₹36.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Manjeera Constructions? The Manjeera Constructions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manjeera Constructions? The market cap of Manjeera Constructions is ₹45.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manjeera Constructions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manjeera Constructions are ₹36.00 and ₹36.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manjeera Constructions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manjeera Constructions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manjeera Constructions is ₹47.47 and 52-week low of Manjeera Constructions is ₹27.02 as on .

How has the Manjeera Constructions performed historically in terms of returns? The Manjeera Constructions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -16.38% for the past month, -11.79% over 3 months, -16.26% over 1 year, 11.39% across 3 years, and -4.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manjeera Constructions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manjeera Constructions are -10.21 and 0.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global