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Manjeera Constructions Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANJEERA CONSTRUCTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Manjeera Constructions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Apr 22, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Manjeera Constructions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.00₹36.00
₹36.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.02₹47.47
₹36.00
Open Price
₹36.00
Prev. Close
₹36.00
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

Manjeera Constructions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manjeera Constructions		0-16.38-11.7913.96-16.2611.39-4.66
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manjeera Constructions has declined 16.26% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Manjeera Constructions has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Manjeera Constructions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manjeera Constructions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.7636.98
1039.0738.18
2039.8538.79
5037.1438.61
10039.1238.89
20039.2838.61

Source: Dion Global

Manjeera Constructions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manjeera Constructions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Manjeera Constructions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 12, 2025, 07:01 PM IST ISTManjeera Constru - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 20, 2025, 07:18 PM IST ISTManjeera Constru - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Apr 16, 2025, 08:10 PM IST ISTManjeera Constru - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Apr 16, 2025, 08:02 PM IST ISTManjeera Constru - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Apr 15, 2025, 09:56 PM IST ISTManjeera Constru - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Manjeera Constructions

Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1987PLC007228 and registration number is 007228. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. G Yoganand
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. K Krishna Murty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. DLS Sreshti
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. G Veena
    Director
  • Mr. G Vivekanand
    Director

FAQs on Manjeera Constructions Share Price

What is the share price of Manjeera Constructions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manjeera Constructions is ₹36.00 as on Apr 22, 2025.

What kind of stock is Manjeera Constructions?

The Manjeera Constructions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manjeera Constructions?

The market cap of Manjeera Constructions is ₹45.03 Cr as on Apr 22, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manjeera Constructions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manjeera Constructions are ₹36.00 and ₹36.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manjeera Constructions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manjeera Constructions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manjeera Constructions is ₹47.47 and 52-week low of Manjeera Constructions is ₹27.02 as on Apr 22, 2025.

How has the Manjeera Constructions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manjeera Constructions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -16.38% for the past month, -11.79% over 3 months, -16.26% over 1 year, 11.39% across 3 years, and -4.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manjeera Constructions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manjeera Constructions are -10.21 and 0.49 on Apr 22, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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