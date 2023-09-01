Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1987PLC007228 and registration number is 007228. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is ₹37.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is -62.89 and PB ratio of Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is 0.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manjeera Constructions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is ₹38.85 and 52-week low of Manjeera Constructions Ltd. is ₹27.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.