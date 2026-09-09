Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹322.00-339.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|-4.79
|-7.02
|4.84
|-10.76
|-25.29
|-13.14
|-9.78
|Infosys
|-6.4
|-8.54
|-8.89
|-17.72
|-24.49
|-9.7
|-8.57
|HCL Technologies
|-5.51
|-5.91
|10.92
|-6.01
|-8.98
|0.39
|1.44
|Wipro
|-5.61
|-7.55
|-5.64
|-13.71
|-29.28
|-7.26
|-12.33
|Tech Mahindra
|-4.82
|-4.94
|3.7
|16.67
|6.73
|7.27
|1.77
|LTM
|-4.22
|-7.61
|11.37
|2.61
|-12.95
|-6.84
|-3.88
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|3.08
|0.98
|2.83
|30.84
|48.66
|14.13
|8.25
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|-3.34
|-0.93
|20.75
|75.49
|41.92
|39.41
|20.12
|Persistent Systems
|-4.14
|1.57
|9.77
|16.24
|10.96
|23.03
|26.28
|Coforge
|-1.96
|7.73
|37.22
|66.88
|17.3
|20.66
|13.68
|Mphasis
|-6.01
|-6.1
|0.9
|7.65
|-15.5
|-1.53
|-4.46
|Tata Technologies
|-2.02
|-9.17
|2.42
|41.05
|17.74
|-15.28
|-9.47
|Hexaware Technologies
|-5.85
|-9.02
|-0.27
|13.77
|-28.45
|-12.05
|-7.41
|Tata Elxsi
|-4.01
|-8.3
|-17.94
|-18.86
|-36.16
|-22.03
|-6.42
|Pine Labs
|6.04
|4.7
|18.77
|-3
|-32.42
|-12.25
|-7.54
|TBO Tek
|-1.62
|5.77
|42.5
|42.39
|7.36
|6.41
|3.8
|KPIT Technologies
|-4.75
|-10.5
|-25.59
|-18.42
|-54.34
|-21.56
|11.25
|ESDS Software Solution
|43.99
|43.99
|43.99
|43.99
|43.99
|12.92
|7.56
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|-0.42
|10.4
|86.52
|409.71
|417.34
|150.15
|109.08
Source: Dion Global
Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900KA2008PLC045316 and registration number is 045316. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1099.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global