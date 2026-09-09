Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900KA2008PLC045316 and registration number is 045316. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1099.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.