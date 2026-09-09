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Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at 322.00-339.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
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Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		-4.79-7.024.84-10.76-25.29-13.14-9.78
Infosys		-6.4-8.54-8.89-17.72-24.49-9.7-8.57
HCL Technologies		-5.51-5.9110.92-6.01-8.980.391.44
Wipro		-5.61-7.55-5.64-13.71-29.28-7.26-12.33
Tech Mahindra		-4.82-4.943.716.676.737.271.77
LTM		-4.22-7.6111.372.61-12.95-6.84-3.88
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		3.080.982.8330.8448.6614.138.25
Oracle Financial Services Software		-3.34-0.9320.7575.4941.9239.4120.12
Persistent Systems		-4.141.579.7716.2410.9623.0326.28
Coforge		-1.967.7337.2266.8817.320.6613.68
Mphasis		-6.01-6.10.97.65-15.5-1.53-4.46
Tata Technologies		-2.02-9.172.4241.0517.74-15.28-9.47
Hexaware Technologies		-5.85-9.02-0.2713.77-28.45-12.05-7.41
Tata Elxsi		-4.01-8.3-17.94-18.86-36.16-22.03-6.42
Pine Labs		6.044.718.77-3-32.42-12.25-7.54
TBO Tek		-1.625.7742.542.397.366.413.8
KPIT Technologies		-4.75-10.5-25.59-18.42-54.34-21.5611.25
ESDS Software Solution		43.9943.9943.9943.9943.9912.927.56
Sigma Advanced Systems		-0.4210.486.52409.71417.34150.15109.08

Source: Dion Global

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About Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900KA2008PLC045316 and registration number is 045316. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1099.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kukkundoor Girish Kini
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Tonse Gautham Pai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay Anant Gupte
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Baikadi Narahari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramachandra Kasargod Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Padmaja Shailen Ruparel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohan Ajila
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Binoy Sandip Parikh
    Independent Director

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