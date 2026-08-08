Here's the live share price of Manipal Health Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manipal Health Enterprises has gained 1.60% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Fortis Healthcare (8.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Manipal Health Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|263.61
|0
|10
|131.81
|0
|20
|65.9
|0
|50
|26.36
|0
|100
|13.18
|0
|200
|6.59
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Manipal Health Enter - Intimation Under Regulation 30 (5) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Manipal Health Enter - Intimation Under Regulation 7(1) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations An
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Manipal Health Enter - Intimation Under Regulation 6(1) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations An
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Manipal Health Enter - Intimation Under Regulation 8(2) Of The Securities Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider Tra
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:21 PM IST IST
|Manipal Health Enter - Listing of Equity Shares of Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110KA2010PLC052540 and registration number is 052540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2153.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1025.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manipal Health Enterprises is ₹677.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manipal Health Enterprises is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manipal Health Enterprises is ₹89,103.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manipal Health Enterprises are ₹691.65 and ₹649.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manipal Health Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manipal Health Enterprises is ₹691.65 and 52-week low of Manipal Health Enterprises is ₹626.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manipal Health Enterprises has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 1.6% for the past month, 1.6% over 3 months, 1.6% over 1 year, 0.53% across 3 years, and 0.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manipal Health Enterprises are 0.00 and 10.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global