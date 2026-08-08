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Manipal Health Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANIPAL HEALTH ENTERPRISES

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Manipal Health Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹677.40 Closed
4.00₹ 26.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Manipal Health Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹649.60₹691.65
₹677.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹626.00₹691.65
₹677.40
Open Price
₹651.00
Prev. Close
₹651.35
Volume
6,06,804

Source: Dion Global

Manipal Health Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manipal Health Enterprises has gained 1.60% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Fortis Healthcare (8.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Manipal Health Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Manipal Health Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manipal Health Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5263.610
10131.810
2065.90
5026.360
10013.180
2006.590

Source: Dion Global

Manipal Health Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

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Manipal Health Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTManipal Health Enter - Intimation Under Regulation 30 (5) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations
Aug 05, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTManipal Health Enter - Intimation Under Regulation 7(1) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations An
Aug 05, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTManipal Health Enter - Intimation Under Regulation 6(1) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations An
Aug 05, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTManipal Health Enter - Intimation Under Regulation 8(2) Of The Securities Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider Tra
Aug 05, 2026, 01:21 PM IST ISTManipal Health Enter - Listing of Equity Shares of Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Manipal Health Enterprises

Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110KA2010PLC052540 and registration number is 052540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2153.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1025.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hebri Sudarshan Ballal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Dilip Jose Puthiyidathu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ranjan Ramdas Pai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Lambah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ved Kalanoria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Puneet Bhatia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinesh Kumar Jairath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subramaniam Somasundaram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Revathy Ashok
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Manipal Health Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Manipal Health Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manipal Health Enterprises is ₹677.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manipal Health Enterprises?

The Manipal Health Enterprises is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manipal Health Enterprises?

The market cap of Manipal Health Enterprises is ₹89,103.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manipal Health Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manipal Health Enterprises are ₹691.65 and ₹649.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manipal Health Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manipal Health Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manipal Health Enterprises is ₹691.65 and 52-week low of Manipal Health Enterprises is ₹626.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Manipal Health Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manipal Health Enterprises has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 1.6% for the past month, 1.6% over 3 months, 1.6% over 1 year, 0.53% across 3 years, and 0.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manipal Health Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manipal Health Enterprises are 0.00 and 10.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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