Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MANIPAL FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.64 Closed
00
As on Aug 23, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.64₹6.64
₹6.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.15₹7.75
₹6.64
Open Price
₹6.64
Prev. Close
₹6.64
Volume
0

Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.64
  • R26.64
  • R36.64
  • Pivot
    6.64
  • S16.64
  • S26.64
  • S36.64

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.316.88
  • 107.696.96
  • 208.347.06
  • 507.187.06
  • 1005.986.26
  • 2006.290

Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.87-5.55-6.48-14.3218.5718.57
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd.

Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KA1984PLC005988 and registration number is 005988. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial and Credit leasing activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T Narayan M Pai
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vinoda C Sherigar
    Director
  • Mr. B Ashok Pai
    Director
  • Mr. Srikara Mallya
    Director

FAQs on Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹5.56 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is -32.39 and PB ratio of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is -0.38 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the share price of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹6.64 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.75 and 52-week low of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹6.15 as on Aug 23, 2023.

