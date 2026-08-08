What is the share price of Manipal Finance Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manipal Finance Corporation is ₹15.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Manipal Finance Corporation? The Manipal Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manipal Finance Corporation? The market cap of Manipal Finance Corporation is ₹13.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manipal Finance Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manipal Finance Corporation are ₹15.81 and ₹15.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manipal Finance Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manipal Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manipal Finance Corporation is ₹23.73 and 52-week low of Manipal Finance Corporation is ₹9.50 as on .

How has the Manipal Finance Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Manipal Finance Corporation has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -24.35% for the past month, -32.69% over 3 months, -4.93% over 1 year, 31.33% across 3 years, and 22.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manipal Finance Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manipal Finance Corporation are 76.75 and -1.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global