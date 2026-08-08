Here's the live share price of Manipal Finance Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manipal Finance Corporation
|4.98
|-24.35
|-32.69
|51.29
|-4.93
|31.33
|22.21
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manipal Finance Corporation has declined 4.93% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Manipal Finance Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.71
|15.31
|10
|15.47
|15.87
|20
|18.74
|16.86
|50
|15.77
|16.6
|100
|16.27
|15.34
|200
|12.28
|12.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Manipal Finance Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Manipal Fin. Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Unaudited Financial Results As On 30.6.2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Manipal Fin. Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Manipal Fin. Corpn. - Audited Financial Results As On 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Manipal Fin. Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results As On 31.03.2026
|May 14, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Manipal Fin. Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider The Audited Financial Results As On 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KA1984PLC005988 and registration number is 005988. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial and Credit leasing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manipal Finance Corporation is ₹15.81 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Manipal Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manipal Finance Corporation is ₹13.25 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manipal Finance Corporation are ₹15.81 and ₹15.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manipal Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manipal Finance Corporation is ₹23.73 and 52-week low of Manipal Finance Corporation is ₹9.50 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Manipal Finance Corporation has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -24.35% for the past month, -32.69% over 3 months, -4.93% over 1 year, 31.33% across 3 years, and 22.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manipal Finance Corporation are 76.75 and -1.77 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global