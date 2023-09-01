Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-4.87
|-5.55
|-6.48
|-14.32
|18.57
|18.57
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KA1984PLC005988 and registration number is 005988. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial and Credit leasing activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹5.56 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.
P/E ratio of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is -32.39 and PB ratio of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is -0.38 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹6.64 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.75 and 52-week low of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹6.15 as on Aug 23, 2023.