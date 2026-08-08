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Manipal Finance Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANIPAL FINANCE CORPORATION

Manipal Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Manipal Finance Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.81 Closed
4.98₹ 0.75
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Manipal Finance Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.81₹15.81
₹15.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.50₹23.73
₹15.81
Open Price
₹15.81
Prev. Close
₹15.06
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Manipal Finance Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manipal Finance Corporation		4.98-24.35-32.6951.29-4.9331.3322.21
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manipal Finance Corporation has declined 4.93% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Manipal Finance Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Manipal Finance Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manipal Finance Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.7115.31
1015.4715.87
2018.7416.86
5015.7716.6
10016.2715.34
20012.2812.33

Source: Dion Global

Manipal Finance Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manipal Finance Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Manipal Finance Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTManipal Fin. Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Unaudited Financial Results As On 30.6.2026
Jul 10, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTManipal Fin. Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTManipal Fin. Corpn. - Audited Financial Results As On 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTManipal Fin. Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results As On 31.03.2026
May 14, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTManipal Fin. Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider The Audited Financial Results As On 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Manipal Finance Corporation

Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KA1984PLC005988 and registration number is 005988. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial and Credit leasing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T Narayan M Pai
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vinoda C Sherigar
    Director
  • Mr. B Ashok Pai
    Director
  • Mr. Hiriadka Mohandas
    Director

FAQs on Manipal Finance Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Manipal Finance Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manipal Finance Corporation is ₹15.81 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manipal Finance Corporation?

The Manipal Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manipal Finance Corporation?

The market cap of Manipal Finance Corporation is ₹13.25 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manipal Finance Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manipal Finance Corporation are ₹15.81 and ₹15.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manipal Finance Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manipal Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manipal Finance Corporation is ₹23.73 and 52-week low of Manipal Finance Corporation is ₹9.50 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Manipal Finance Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manipal Finance Corporation has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -24.35% for the past month, -32.69% over 3 months, -4.93% over 1 year, 31.33% across 3 years, and 22.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manipal Finance Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manipal Finance Corporation are 76.75 and -1.77 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Manipal Finance Corporation News

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