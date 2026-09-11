Manika Plastech has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 11, 2026 and will close on Sep 16, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹40.00-43.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Astral
|-2.42
|1.53
|-2.83
|-12.15
|1.43
|-8.68
|-1.85
|Finolex Industries
|-1.15
|-2.63
|-8.14
|-15.25
|-24.83
|-13.36
|-2.9
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|-3.32
|2.92
|2.81
|12.61
|-12.8
|-27.75
|-17.39
|Apollo Pipes
|-7.35
|12.24
|15.96
|49.01
|41.98
|-5.57
|1.63
|Prakash Pipes
|13.01
|11.56
|23.01
|50.3
|-11.42
|1.7
|11.63
|Captain Polyplast
|6.38
|-4.85
|-6.36
|-6.36
|-6.36
|-2.17
|-1.31
|Kriti Industries (India)
|3.22
|-6.98
|-13.35
|-22.5
|-53.34
|-16.97
|-11.94
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|24.07
|29.69
|23.85
|33.9
|-1.07
|-8.3
|3.19
|Vigor Plast India
|13.52
|21.05
|35.29
|123.3
|34.19
|10.3
|6.06
|Sri KPR Industries
|-6.07
|51.91
|51.91
|51.91
|51.91
|14.96
|8.72
|Ganga Bath Fittings
|-1.2
|-10.48
|-13.5
|20.59
|-18.65
|-28.49
|-18.22
|Tijaria Polypipes
|-14.3
|32.03
|75.85
|60.29
|13.23
|12.3
|6.45
Source: Dion Global
Manika Plastech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DN1996PLC000469 and registration number is 000469. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 435.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global