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Manika Plastech Share Price

Sector
Plastics

Manika Plastech has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 11, 2026 and will close on Sep 16, 2026. The price band has been set at 40.00-43.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Manika Plastech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Manika Plastech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Astral		-2.421.53-2.83-12.151.43-8.68-1.85
Finolex Industries		-1.15-2.63-8.14-15.25-24.83-13.36-2.9
Prince Pipes & Fittings		-3.322.922.8112.61-12.8-27.75-17.39
Apollo Pipes		-7.3512.2415.9649.0141.98-5.571.63
Prakash Pipes		13.0111.5623.0150.3-11.421.711.63
Captain Polyplast		6.38-4.85-6.36-6.36-6.36-2.17-1.31
Kriti Industries (India)		3.22-6.98-13.35-22.5-53.34-16.97-11.94
Texmo Pipes & Products		24.0729.6923.8533.9-1.07-8.33.19
Vigor Plast India		13.5221.0535.29123.334.1910.36.06
Sri KPR Industries		-6.0751.9151.9151.9151.9114.968.72
Ganga Bath Fittings		-1.2-10.48-13.520.59-18.65-28.49-18.22
Tijaria Polypipes		-14.332.0375.8560.2913.2312.36.45

Source: Dion Global

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About Manika Plastech

Manika Plastech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DN1996PLC000469 and registration number is 000469. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 435.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nikunj Mohanlal Kapadia
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Munjal Nikunj Kapadia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mihir Nikunj Kapadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pratik Nikunj Kapadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand Shailesh Bathiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chitradurga Narasimha Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Khubchand Israni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mita Dixit
    Independent Director

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