Manika Plastech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DN1996PLC000469 and registration number is 000469. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 435.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.