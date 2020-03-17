Manic Monday on Dalal Street as panic withdrawal by FPIs continue

The Bank Nifty lost 2,065.30 points, or 8.2%, to close the session at 23,101.15 as the biggest names from the financial sector fell sharply.

After a wave of massive selling seen by Indian equities last week, nightmare on Dalal Street continued on Monday as skittish foreign portfolio investors continued to sell risky assets despite the US Federal Reserve cutting benchmark rates to zero over the weekend.

Indian equities fell by another 8% taking the cue from other global markets. Benchmarks logged their second-biggest drop in absolute terms as Nifty ended 7.6% or 758 points lower to 9,197 while the Sensex fell 8% (2,713 points) to 31,390. The Bank Nifty lost 2,065.30 points, or 8.2%, to close the session at 23,101.15 as the biggest names from the financial sector fell sharply.

The broader market also ended the day with huge losses, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 losing 6.3% and 6.4%, respectively. Almost all the sectors were down between 5-10%, with metals, banks, IT and realty losing the most. Financials took a big beating with Indusind Bank falling by a whopping 17.5%, HDFC by11%, Axis Bank by 10.3% and ICICI Bank by 10%.

Calling these unprecedented times, Chandresh Nigam, CEO of Axis Mutual Fund, said: “These are unchartered times and territory we are in. So far, only foreigners are selling; so it is hard to predict when the selling will end. There is a serious dislocation in the markets because of the virus. The next two/three months will be very difficult. We are looking at deploying cash on every dip as we advise retail investors.”

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to offload Indian shares, taking their 15-day sale to $6.2 billion. On Monday FPIs sold equities worth $513 million, provisional data on exchanges showed. The US Federal Reserve cut rates to zero over the weekend but that has not helped curb the panic in the markets.

Siddhartha Khemka, head-retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: “The US Fed slashed interest rates in its second emergency move this month, to help shore up the US economy amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, global markets plunged and Wall Street futures had hit their down-limit in the first 15 minutes of Asian trading. China’s factory output also plunged at the sharpest pace in 30 years. India’s volatility index jumped 16% to 60 levels, its highest in over a decade. Brent crude fell to $31.”

The India Volatility Index, or India VIX, jumped to 58.87% to close its highest level since November 2008. All the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE ended their day in red. While BSE Metal lost the most with a fall of 9.3%, other indices such as BSE Finance, Bankex, BSE Realty lost over 8% each. On Monday, India lost the most among Asian markets. While Hang Seng fell 4%, Shanghai Composite and Kospi declined 3.4% and 3.2% respectively. US Dow Mini futures opened lower by 1,000 points on Monday.

Market experts said that rate cut attempts by the central banks around the world were not helping. “The previous rate cut by the United States was also ineffective, they are not helping the markets, instead the markets are entering panic mode. In India stopping short-selling could help reduce the panic in the market,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities. He added that a similar instance of a pause on short-selling had occured in 2009.