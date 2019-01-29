Manic Monday: Bank stocks plunge the most

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 4:19 AM

The benchmark Sensex plummeted over 368 points to close at 35,657, while the Nifty tumbled 119 points to end at 10,661.55 amid weak global cues.

Nifty Bank index ended nearly 2% lower at 26,653.

As fears of IL&FS default continue to haunt markets, financials and bank stocks plunged the most on Monday. Nifty Bank index ended nearly 2% lower at 26,653. The benchmark Sensex plummeted over 368 points to close at 35,657, while the Nifty tumbled 119 points to end at 10,661.55 amid weak global cues.

