Manic Monday: Bank stocks plunge the most

As fears of IL&FS default continue to haunt markets, financials and bank stocks plunged the most on Monday. Nifty Bank index ended nearly 2% lower at 26,653. The benchmark Sensex plummeted over 368 points to close at 35,657, while the Nifty tumbled 119 points to end at 10,661.55 amid weak global cues.