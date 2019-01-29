Manic Monday: Bank stocks plunge the most

The benchmark Sensex plummeted over 368 points to close at 35,657, while the Nifty tumbled 119 points to end at 10,661.55 amid weak global cues.
As fears of IL&FS default continue to haunt markets, financials and bank stocks plunged the most on Monday. Nifty Bank index ended nearly 2% lower at 26,653. The benchmark Sensex plummeted over 368 points to close at 35,657, while the Nifty tumbled 119 points to end at 10,661.55 amid weak global cues.
