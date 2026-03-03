Facebook Pixel Code
Manglam Infra & Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANGLAM INFRA & ENGINEERING

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Manglam Infra & Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.15 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Manglam Infra & Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹15.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.10₹35.00
₹15.15
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹15.15

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Manglam Infra & Engineering has declined 32.94% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -45.21%.

Manglam Infra & Engineering’s current P/E of 19.42x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Manglam Infra & Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manglam Infra & Engineering		-6.19-5.61-27.86-49.50-45.21-48.62-32.94
G R Infraprojects		-6.27-7.27-11.47-28.18-7.65-2.86-11.96
Dilip Buildcon		-5.38-8.19-7.45-11.11-3.8028.35-8.46
Ceigall India		-3.910.7016.258.908.37-10.73-6.58
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-6.70-13.79-11.99-25.22-10.08-3.48-2.10
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.70-10.67-8.28-21.22-20.0825.6021.91
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.93-26.66-35.61-54.70-31.29-10.6832.54
Indiqube Spaces		-0.290.03-16.43-26.18-20.40-7.32-4.46
GE Power India		-3.8341.1432.4525.1998.0257.479.89
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-6.91-25.90-44.54-50.90-56.07-12.39-7.63
Highway Infrastructure		-7.780.88-18.98-43.97-56.39-24.17-15.29
Dev Accelerator		-1.4910.22-2.50-34.83-34.83-13.30-8.21
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0411.794.52-13.15-13.15-4.59-2.78
RBM Infracon		-9.90-10.28-28.03-24.095.7762.0142.71
Chavda Infra		-2.70-10.0419.24-9.29-26.915.863.47
A2Z Infra Engineering		6.6620.0812.97-22.6111.2033.4231.61
Active Infrastructures		00-3.850-3.19-1.07-0.65
Current Infraprojects		-1.04-1.27-14.48-18.82-18.82-6.71-4.08
AVP Infracon		-7.00-2.24-30.24-48.07-48.346.914.09
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-8.64-1.40-28.62-33.97-40.2916.5329.54

Over the last one year, Manglam Infra & Engineering has declined 45.21% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.65%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.80%), Ceigall India (8.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Manglam Infra & Engineering has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.96%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.46%).

Manglam Infra & Engineering Financials

Manglam Infra & Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.3315.73
1016.6216.14
2016.5516.56
5018.1517.88
10020.2619.82
20022.5325.17

Manglam Infra & Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manglam Infra & Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.99%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Manglam Infra & Engineering fact sheet for more information

About Manglam Infra & Engineering

Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U43900MP2023PLC066771 and registration number is 066771. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Yogendra Kumar Singh
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Verma
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Divyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Diwakar Chaudhary
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Pratap Singh
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Manglam Infra & Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Manglam Infra & Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manglam Infra & Engineering is ₹15.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manglam Infra & Engineering?

The Manglam Infra & Engineering is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manglam Infra & Engineering?

The market cap of Manglam Infra & Engineering is ₹26.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manglam Infra & Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manglam Infra & Engineering are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manglam Infra & Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manglam Infra & Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manglam Infra & Engineering is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Manglam Infra & Engineering is ₹15.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Manglam Infra & Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manglam Infra & Engineering has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.61% for the past month, -27.86% over 3 months, -45.21% over 1 year, -48.62% across 3 years, and -32.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manglam Infra & Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manglam Infra & Engineering are 19.42 and 0.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Manglam Infra & Engineering News

