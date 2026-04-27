Here's the live share price of Manglam Global Corporations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manglam Global Corporations
|10.19
|10.19
|10.19
|10.19
|10.19
|3.29
|1.96
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.67
|17.38
|21.05
|26.74
|26.74
|8.22
|4.85
|Tata Capital
|-1.21
|2.10
|-1.52
|2.88
|0.94
|0.31
|0.19
|Aditya Birla Capital
|0.69
|13.13
|-1.85
|11.98
|68.79
|28.83
|24.82
|HDB Financial Services
|-1.60
|10.69
|-4.20
|-8.72
|-20.30
|-7.28
|-4.44
|Max Financial Services
|-4.88
|1.11
|1.29
|5.51
|28.23
|36.98
|12.66
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-2.81
|22.13
|8.05
|-23.45
|4.94
|73.88
|39.49
|360 One Wam
|-6.29
|5.13
|-6.63
|-12.08
|2.36
|35.83
|30.22
|Tata Investment Corporation
|0.14
|22.31
|18.05
|-14.73
|13.99
|48.81
|47.67
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.41
|15.40
|-1.62
|-21.37
|-18.94
|40.61
|22.93
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|-3.44
|20.17
|23.10
|14.35
|102.36
|102.70
|64.95
|Angel One
|-1.45
|38.24
|25.17
|26.74
|27.54
|37.22
|54.16
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-3.00
|18.32
|7.60
|-5.08
|11.03
|38.45
|21.56
|Computer Age Management Services
|1.41
|19.10
|8.79
|-2.03
|-6.01
|23.17
|11.90
|KFIN Technologies
|-1.51
|6.04
|-5.37
|-16.39
|-21.62
|45.83
|21.44
|JSW Holdings
|-2.46
|1.71
|-22.23
|-23.60
|-49.56
|48.61
|26.69
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-4.79
|3.75
|-3.52
|-24.03
|6.95
|39.72
|29.27
|JM Financial
|2.22
|16.42
|9.95
|-18.16
|34.80
|32.04
|11.87
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-1.99
|-8.65
|5.81
|1,180.85
|762.94
|264.41
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|3.98
|28.05
|27.55
|4.91
|15.32
|46.13
|38.43
Over the last one year, Manglam Global Corporations has gained 10.19% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (26.74%), Tata Capital (0.94%), Aditya Birla Capital (68.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Manglam Global Corporations has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (4.85%) and Tata Capital (0.19%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.3
|0
|10
|2.15
|0
|20
|1.08
|0
|50
|0.43
|0
|100
|0.22
|0
|200
|0.11
|0
In the latest quarter, Manglam Global Corporations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 23, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|Manglam Global - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 13, 2026, 04:48 PM IST IST
|Manglam Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 02, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Manglam Global - Intimation Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, Notice Of Record Date And Submission Of Notice Of EGM.
|Apr 02, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Manglam Global - Intimation Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, Notice Of Book Closure And SubmissionOf Notice Of EGM
|Apr 01, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Manglam Global - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 27Th April, 2026.
Manglam Global Corporations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10613MP1979PLC074323 and registration number is 074323. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manglam Global Corporations is ₹11.57 as on Apr 27, 2026.
The Manglam Global Corporations is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manglam Global Corporations is ₹11.57 Cr as on Apr 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manglam Global Corporations are ₹11.57 and ₹11.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manglam Global Corporations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manglam Global Corporations is ₹11.02 and 52-week low of Manglam Global Corporations is ₹11.02 as on Apr 27, 2026.
The Manglam Global Corporations has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 10.19% for the past month, 10.19% over 3 months, 10.19% over 1 year, 10.19% across 3 years, and 10.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manglam Global Corporations are 43.33 and 1.19 on Apr 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.