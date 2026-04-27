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Manglam Global Corporations Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANGLAM GLOBAL CORPORATIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Manglam Global Corporations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.57 Closed
4.99₹ 0.55
As on Apr 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
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6M
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Manglam Global Corporations Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.57₹11.57
₹11.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.02₹11.02
₹11.57
Open Price
₹11.57
Prev. Close
₹11.02
Volume
10

Manglam Global Corporations Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manglam Global Corporations		10.1910.1910.1910.1910.193.291.96
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.6717.3821.0526.7426.748.224.85
Tata Capital		-1.212.10-1.522.880.940.310.19
Aditya Birla Capital		0.6913.13-1.8511.9868.7928.8324.82
HDB Financial Services		-1.6010.69-4.20-8.72-20.30-7.28-4.44
Max Financial Services		-4.881.111.295.5128.2336.9812.66
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-2.8122.138.05-23.454.9473.8839.49
360 One Wam		-6.295.13-6.63-12.082.3635.8330.22
Tata Investment Corporation		0.1422.3118.05-14.7313.9948.8147.67
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.4115.40-1.62-21.37-18.9440.6122.93
Anand Rathi Wealth		-3.4420.1723.1014.35102.36102.7064.95
Angel One		-1.4538.2425.1726.7427.5437.2254.16
Nuvama Wealth Management		-3.0018.327.60-5.0811.0338.4521.56
Computer Age Management Services		1.4119.108.79-2.03-6.0123.1711.90
KFIN Technologies		-1.516.04-5.37-16.39-21.6245.8321.44
JSW Holdings		-2.461.71-22.23-23.60-49.5648.6126.69
Maharashtra Scooters		-4.793.75-3.52-24.036.9539.7229.27
JM Financial		2.2216.429.95-18.1634.8032.0411.87
RRP Semiconductor		0-1.99-8.655.811,180.85762.94264.41
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		3.9828.0527.554.9115.3246.1338.43

Over the last one year, Manglam Global Corporations has gained 10.19% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (26.74%), Tata Capital (0.94%), Aditya Birla Capital (68.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Manglam Global Corporations has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (4.85%) and Tata Capital (0.19%).

Manglam Global Corporations Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Manglam Global Corporations Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.30
102.150
201.080
500.430
1000.220
2000.110

Manglam Global Corporations Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manglam Global Corporations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Manglam Global Corporations Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 23, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTManglam Global - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 13, 2026, 04:48 PM IST ISTManglam Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 02, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTManglam Global - Intimation Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, Notice Of Record Date And Submission Of Notice Of EGM.
Apr 02, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTManglam Global - Intimation Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, Notice Of Book Closure And SubmissionOf Notice Of EGM
Apr 01, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTManglam Global - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 27Th April, 2026.

About Manglam Global Corporations

Manglam Global Corporations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10613MP1979PLC074323 and registration number is 074323. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Agrawal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rahul Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Suvarna Ramchandra Shinde
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Krati Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anshika Goyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Manglam Global Corporations Share Price

What is the share price of Manglam Global Corporations?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manglam Global Corporations is ₹11.57 as on Apr 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manglam Global Corporations?

The Manglam Global Corporations is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manglam Global Corporations?

The market cap of Manglam Global Corporations is ₹11.57 Cr as on Apr 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manglam Global Corporations?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manglam Global Corporations are ₹11.57 and ₹11.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manglam Global Corporations?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manglam Global Corporations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manglam Global Corporations is ₹11.02 and 52-week low of Manglam Global Corporations is ₹11.02 as on Apr 27, 2026.

How has the Manglam Global Corporations performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manglam Global Corporations has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 10.19% for the past month, 10.19% over 3 months, 10.19% over 1 year, 10.19% across 3 years, and 10.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manglam Global Corporations?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manglam Global Corporations are 43.33 and 1.19 on Apr 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Manglam Global Corporations News

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