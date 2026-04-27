What is the share price of Manglam Global Corporations? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manglam Global Corporations is ₹11.57 as on .

What kind of stock is Manglam Global Corporations? The Manglam Global Corporations is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manglam Global Corporations? The market cap of Manglam Global Corporations is ₹11.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manglam Global Corporations? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manglam Global Corporations are ₹11.57 and ₹11.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manglam Global Corporations? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manglam Global Corporations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manglam Global Corporations is ₹11.02 and 52-week low of Manglam Global Corporations is ₹11.02 as on .

How has the Manglam Global Corporations performed historically in terms of returns? The Manglam Global Corporations has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 10.19% for the past month, 10.19% over 3 months, 10.19% over 1 year, 10.19% across 3 years, and 10.19% over 5 years.