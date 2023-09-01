What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹404.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. is -89.77 and PB ratio of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. is 14.29 as on .

What is the share price of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹4.21 as on .