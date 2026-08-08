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Mangalam Industrial Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANGALAM INDUSTRIAL FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Mangalam Industrial Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.58 Closed
1.75₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mangalam Industrial Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.57₹0.60
₹0.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.56₹2.08
₹0.58
Open Price
₹0.57
Prev. Close
₹0.57
Volume
25,26,769

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Industrial Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mangalam Industrial Finance		-1.69-1.69-10.77-43.14-56.23-40.68-26.90
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mangalam Industrial Finance has declined 56.23% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Industrial Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Mangalam Industrial Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Industrial Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.590.59
100.60.59
200.590.6
500.610.62
1000.670.72
2000.980.94

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Industrial Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mangalam Industrial Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mangalam Industrial Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 18, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTMangalam Indl. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Jun 09, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTMangalam Indl. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jun 01, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTMangalam Indl. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 30, 2026, 04:24 AM IST ISTMangalam Indl. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 04:19 AM IST ISTMangalam Indl. Fin. - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Of Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited For Four

Source: Dion Global

About Mangalam Industrial Finance

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1983PLC035815 and registration number is 035815. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Venkata Ramana Revuru
    Chairman & Managing Director (Executive Director)
  • Mr. Yatin Sanjay Gupte
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vettukallel Avirachan Sojan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Miteshkumar Ghanshyambhai Rana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mansi Jayendra Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Paresh Prakashbhai Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mangalam Industrial Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Mangalam Industrial Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Industrial Finance is ₹0.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mangalam Industrial Finance?

The Mangalam Industrial Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Industrial Finance?

The market cap of Mangalam Industrial Finance is ₹83.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalam Industrial Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Industrial Finance are ₹0.60 and ₹0.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Industrial Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Industrial Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Industrial Finance is ₹2.08 and 52-week low of Mangalam Industrial Finance is ₹0.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mangalam Industrial Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mangalam Industrial Finance has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, -1.69% for the past month, -10.77% over 3 months, -56.23% over 1 year, -40.68% across 3 years, and -26.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalam Industrial Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Industrial Finance are -84.06 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Industrial Finance News

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