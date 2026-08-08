What is the share price of Mangalam Industrial Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Industrial Finance is ₹0.58 as on .

What kind of stock is Mangalam Industrial Finance? The Mangalam Industrial Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Industrial Finance? The market cap of Mangalam Industrial Finance is ₹83.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalam Industrial Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Industrial Finance are ₹0.60 and ₹0.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Industrial Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Industrial Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Industrial Finance is ₹2.08 and 52-week low of Mangalam Industrial Finance is ₹0.56 as on .

How has the Mangalam Industrial Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Mangalam Industrial Finance has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, -1.69% for the past month, -10.77% over 3 months, -56.23% over 1 year, -40.68% across 3 years, and -26.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalam Industrial Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Industrial Finance are -84.06 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global