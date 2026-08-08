Here's the live share price of Mangalam Industrial Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mangalam Industrial Finance
|-1.69
|-1.69
|-10.77
|-43.14
|-56.23
|-40.68
|-26.90
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mangalam Industrial Finance has declined 56.23% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Industrial Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.59
|0.59
|10
|0.6
|0.59
|20
|0.59
|0.6
|50
|0.61
|0.62
|100
|0.67
|0.72
|200
|0.98
|0.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mangalam Industrial Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 18, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Indl. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Jun 09, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Indl. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jun 01, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Indl. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 30, 2026, 04:24 AM IST IST
|Mangalam Indl. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 04:19 AM IST IST
|Mangalam Indl. Fin. - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Of Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited For Four
Source: Dion Global
Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1983PLC035815 and registration number is 035815. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Industrial Finance is ₹0.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalam Industrial Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mangalam Industrial Finance is ₹83.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Industrial Finance are ₹0.60 and ₹0.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Industrial Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Industrial Finance is ₹2.08 and 52-week low of Mangalam Industrial Finance is ₹0.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalam Industrial Finance has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, -1.69% for the past month, -10.77% over 3 months, -56.23% over 1 year, -40.68% across 3 years, and -26.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Industrial Finance are -84.06 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global