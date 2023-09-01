Follow Us

MANGALAM INDUSTRIAL FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.21 Closed
-1.41-0.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.10₹4.44
₹4.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.83₹5.74
₹4.21
Open Price
₹4.40
Prev. Close
₹4.27
Volume
55,93,347

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.4
  • R24.59
  • R34.74
  • Pivot
    4.25
  • S14.06
  • S23.91
  • S33.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.874
  • 104.893.77
  • 204.873.52
  • 504.933.24
  • 1004.653.14
  • 2005.643.32

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.5043.2049.2990.50-13.201,007.89476.71
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
15 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd.

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1983PLC035815 and registration number is 035815. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other monetary intermediation services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Venkata Ramana Revuru
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yatin Sanjay Gupte
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vettukallel Avirachan Sojan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Mansi Jayendra Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Bhargav Govindprasad Pandya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Bhagwanshanker Dwivedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹404.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. is -89.77 and PB ratio of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. is 14.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹4.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹5.74 and 52-week low of Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. is ₹1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

