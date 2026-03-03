Here's the live share price of Mangalam Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mangalam Alloys has declined 11.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 19.29%.
Mangalam Alloys’s current P/E of 4.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mangalam Alloys
|-7.22
|-12.43
|-23.51
|-30.89
|21.99
|-18.93
|-11.83
|Jindal Stainless
|-1.30
|-3.21
|4.67
|2.98
|31.69
|40.98
|58.79
|Usha Martin
|3.67
|2.85
|-0.77
|11.95
|40.11
|32.44
|70.00
|Mukand
|3.75
|5.03
|-1.53
|-3.73
|48.05
|-0.98
|16.52
|Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd
|-3.75
|-8.47
|-7.83
|-22.26
|-18.87
|14.53
|8.48
|Shah Alloys
|-5.86
|-2.03
|-11.73
|2.78
|40.21
|6.58
|54.02
Over the last one year, Mangalam Alloys has gained 21.99% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (31.69%), Usha Martin (40.11%), Mukand (48.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Alloys has underperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (58.79%) and Usha Martin (70.00%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.33
|42.54
|10
|44.27
|43.51
|20
|45.84
|44.88
|50
|47.38
|47.08
|100
|49.74
|49.38
|200
|53.05
|49.92
In the latest quarter, Mangalam Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mangalam Alloys fact sheet for more information
Mangalam Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109GJ1988PLC011051 and registration number is 011051. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 431.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Alloys is ₹40.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mangalam Alloys is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Mangalam Alloys is ₹99.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Alloys are ₹40.55 and ₹40.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Alloys is ₹80.20 and 52-week low of Mangalam Alloys is ₹26.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mangalam Alloys has shown returns of -4.82% over the past day, -8.37% for the past month, -23.73% over 3 months, 19.29% over 1 year, -18.93% across 3 years, and -11.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Alloys are 4.14 and 0.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.