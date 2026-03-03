Facebook Pixel Code
Mangalam Alloys Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANGALAM ALLOYS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Mangalam Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.50 Closed
-4.82₹ -2.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Mangalam Alloys Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.45₹40.55
₹40.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.25₹80.20
₹40.50
Open Price
₹40.55
Prev. Close
₹42.55
Volume
3,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mangalam Alloys has declined 11.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 19.29%.

Mangalam Alloys’s current P/E of 4.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Mangalam Alloys Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mangalam Alloys		-7.22-12.43-23.51-30.8921.99-18.93-11.83
Jindal Stainless		-1.30-3.214.672.9831.6940.9858.79
Usha Martin		3.672.85-0.7711.9540.1132.4470.00
Mukand		3.755.03-1.53-3.7348.05-0.9816.52
Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd		-3.75-8.47-7.83-22.26-18.8714.538.48
Shah Alloys		-5.86-2.03-11.732.7840.216.5854.02

Over the last one year, Mangalam Alloys has gained 21.99% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (31.69%), Usha Martin (40.11%), Mukand (48.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Alloys has underperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (58.79%) and Usha Martin (70.00%).

Mangalam Alloys Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Mangalam Alloys Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.3342.54
1044.2743.51
2045.8444.88
5047.3847.08
10049.7449.38
20053.0549.92

Mangalam Alloys Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mangalam Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mangalam Alloys Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mangalam Alloys fact sheet for more information

About Mangalam Alloys

Mangalam Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109GJ1988PLC011051 and registration number is 011051. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 431.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Uttamchand Chandanmal Mehta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Tushar U Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pushpa Uttamchand Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarat Pradhan Chandra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhusoodan Hariram Kalla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mangalam Alloys Share Price

What is the share price of Mangalam Alloys?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Alloys is ₹40.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mangalam Alloys?

The Mangalam Alloys is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Alloys?

The market cap of Mangalam Alloys is ₹99.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalam Alloys?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Alloys are ₹40.55 and ₹40.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Alloys?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Alloys is ₹80.20 and 52-week low of Mangalam Alloys is ₹26.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Mangalam Alloys performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mangalam Alloys has shown returns of -4.82% over the past day, -8.37% for the past month, -23.73% over 3 months, 19.29% over 1 year, -18.93% across 3 years, and -11.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalam Alloys?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Alloys are 4.14 and 0.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Mangalam Alloys News

