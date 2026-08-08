What is the share price of Mangal Credit And Fincorp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangal Credit And Fincorp is ₹238.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Mangal Credit And Fincorp? The Mangal Credit And Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangal Credit And Fincorp? The market cap of Mangal Credit And Fincorp is ₹461.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangal Credit And Fincorp? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangal Credit And Fincorp are ₹286.80 and ₹236.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangal Credit And Fincorp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangal Credit And Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangal Credit And Fincorp is ₹286.80 and 52-week low of Mangal Credit And Fincorp is ₹152.95 as on .

How has the Mangal Credit And Fincorp performed historically in terms of returns? The Mangal Credit And Fincorp has shown returns of -5.39% over the past day, 4.87% for the past month, 39.32% over 3 months, 32.96% over 1 year, 29.97% across 3 years, and 30.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangal Credit And Fincorp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangal Credit And Fincorp are 49.34 and 4.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global