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Mangal Credit And Fincorp Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Mangal Credit And Fincorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹238.80 Closed
-5.39₹ -13.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mangal Credit And Fincorp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹236.95₹286.80
₹238.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹152.95₹286.80
₹238.80
Open Price
₹263.80
Prev. Close
₹252.40
Volume
55,682

Source: Dion Global

Mangal Credit And Fincorp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mangal Credit And Fincorp		-2.814.8739.3251.7632.9629.9730.96
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mangal Credit And Fincorp has gained 32.96% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangal Credit And Fincorp has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Mangal Credit And Fincorp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mangal Credit And Fincorp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5234.98243.15
10226.38237.5
20229.98232.94
50220.79221.15
100195.53206.08
200183.31192.32

Source: Dion Global

Mangal Credit And Fincorp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mangal Credit And Fincorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mangal Credit And Fincorp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTMangal Credit & Fin - Intimation Of Book Closure For The Purpose Of 64Th Annual General Meeting.
Aug 07, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTMangal Credit & Fin - 64Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On September 22, 2026 At 12:30 P.M. Through Video
Aug 07, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTMangal Credit & Fin - Record Date For The Purpose Of Final Dividend 2025-26.
Aug 07, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTMangal Credit & Fin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Aug 07, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTMangal Credit & Fin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association

Source: Dion Global

About Mangal Credit And Fincorp

Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1961PLC012227 and registration number is 012227. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Meghraj Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Jain
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hardik Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujan Sinha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sriram Sankaranaryanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramanathan Annamalai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subramanyam Ganesh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vineeta Piyush Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mangal Credit And Fincorp Share Price

What is the share price of Mangal Credit And Fincorp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangal Credit And Fincorp is ₹238.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mangal Credit And Fincorp?

The Mangal Credit And Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangal Credit And Fincorp?

The market cap of Mangal Credit And Fincorp is ₹461.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangal Credit And Fincorp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangal Credit And Fincorp are ₹286.80 and ₹236.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangal Credit And Fincorp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangal Credit And Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangal Credit And Fincorp is ₹286.80 and 52-week low of Mangal Credit And Fincorp is ₹152.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mangal Credit And Fincorp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mangal Credit And Fincorp has shown returns of -5.39% over the past day, 4.87% for the past month, 39.32% over 3 months, 32.96% over 1 year, 29.97% across 3 years, and 30.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangal Credit And Fincorp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangal Credit And Fincorp are 49.34 and 4.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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