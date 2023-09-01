Follow Us

MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹105.00 Closed
3.443.49
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.70₹107.15
₹105.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.50₹139.00
₹105.00
Open Price
₹101.50
Prev. Close
₹101.51
Volume
33,261

Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1108.2
  • R2111.4
  • R3115.65
  • Pivot
    103.95
  • S1100.75
  • S296.5
  • S393.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5123.25101.93
  • 10125.45102.22
  • 20126102.33
  • 50125.75103.26
  • 100123.04105.62
  • 200115.88108.24

Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.636.31-4.371.60-15.93130.2670.73
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. Share Holdings

Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd.

Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1961PLC012227 and registration number is 012227. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Meghraj Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujan Sinha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sriram Sankaranaryanan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nirupama Dattatray
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Subramanyam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramanathan Annamalai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd.?

The market cap of Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. is ₹202.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. is 23.02 and PB ratio of Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. is 1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. is ₹105.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. is ₹139.00 and 52-week low of Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. is ₹91.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

