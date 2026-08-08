Here's the live share price of Mangal Credit And Fincorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mangal Credit And Fincorp
|-2.81
|4.87
|39.32
|51.76
|32.96
|29.97
|30.96
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mangal Credit And Fincorp has gained 32.96% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangal Credit And Fincorp has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|234.98
|243.15
|10
|226.38
|237.5
|20
|229.98
|232.94
|50
|220.79
|221.15
|100
|195.53
|206.08
|200
|183.31
|192.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mangal Credit And Fincorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|Mangal Credit & Fin - Intimation Of Book Closure For The Purpose Of 64Th Annual General Meeting.
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Mangal Credit & Fin - 64Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On September 22, 2026 At 12:30 P.M. Through Video
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Mangal Credit & Fin - Record Date For The Purpose Of Final Dividend 2025-26.
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Mangal Credit & Fin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Mangal Credit & Fin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Source: Dion Global
Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1961PLC012227 and registration number is 012227. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangal Credit And Fincorp is ₹238.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangal Credit And Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mangal Credit And Fincorp is ₹461.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangal Credit And Fincorp are ₹286.80 and ₹236.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangal Credit And Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangal Credit And Fincorp is ₹286.80 and 52-week low of Mangal Credit And Fincorp is ₹152.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangal Credit And Fincorp has shown returns of -5.39% over the past day, 4.87% for the past month, 39.32% over 3 months, 32.96% over 1 year, 29.97% across 3 years, and 30.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangal Credit And Fincorp are 49.34 and 4.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.
Source: Dion Global