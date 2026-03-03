Here's the live share price of Mandeep Auto Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mandeep Auto Industries has declined 21.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -22.45%.
Mandeep Auto Industries’s current P/E of 6.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mandeep Auto Industries
|5.56
|-5.00
|-24.00
|-29.37
|-22.45
|-33.75
|-21.89
|Endurance Technologies
|-1.15
|5.82
|-0.54
|-8.91
|55.16
|28.19
|13.77
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|-1.19
|4.61
|13.45
|13.87
|13.87
|4.42
|2.63
|Minda Corporation
|-5.73
|-7.01
|-8.38
|6.73
|10.43
|38.50
|38.86
|JBM Auto
|-5.25
|-7.51
|-12.81
|-14.18
|1.82
|22.19
|43.27
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|-0.53
|13.05
|6.86
|58.77
|233.18
|84.85
|60.73
|ASK Automotive
|-6.47
|-13.94
|-18.31
|-22.28
|17.56
|8.87
|5.23
|Pricol
|-5.55
|1.02
|-6.27
|19.39
|45.39
|45.12
|53.59
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-1.88
|2.51
|-0.97
|40.27
|58.62
|39.17
|42.91
|SJS Enterprises
|-6.78
|-1.73
|1.09
|21.53
|101.20
|59.92
|27.53
|Sharda Motor Industries
|-5.76
|0.87
|-7.39
|-16.29
|14.72
|44.08
|32.61
|Sandhar Technologies
|3.74
|-5.53
|-11.69
|7.43
|46.19
|31.65
|17.43
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|-11.19
|8.42
|14.06
|0.84
|37.04
|3.34
|1.99
|Studds Accessories
|-1.96
|1.29
|-6.52
|-8.95
|-8.95
|-3.08
|-1.86
|NDR Auto Components
|-3.34
|-0.16
|-13.17
|-30.41
|31.01
|74.50
|66.02
|Precision Camshafts
|-6.97
|-10.26
|-22.93
|-26.05
|-16.07
|10.39
|24.06
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|1.13
|20.31
|21.43
|8.76
|67.31
|22.39
|16.17
|Bharat Seats
|-9.34
|19.12
|0.97
|9.65
|114.22
|28.91
|16.46
|Munjal Auto Industries
|-2.98
|6.68
|-3.31
|-12.38
|12.36
|23.95
|4.76
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|-0.52
|0.36
|-11.19
|-7.47
|1.80
|14.99
|64.15
Over the last one year, Mandeep Auto Industries has declined 22.45% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (55.16%), Tenneco Clean Air India (13.87%), Minda Corporation (10.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Mandeep Auto Industries has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (13.77%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.63%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.67
|18.9
|10
|19.39
|19.29
|20
|20.24
|20.21
|50
|22.84
|22.39
|100
|25.26
|24.43
|200
|26.17
|29.23
In the latest quarter, Mandeep Auto Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.81%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mandeep Auto Industries fact sheet for more information
Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45402HR2023PLC110878 and registration number is 110878. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mandeep Auto Industries is ₹19.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mandeep Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Mandeep Auto Industries is ₹19.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mandeep Auto Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mandeep Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mandeep Auto Industries is ₹31.90 and 52-week low of Mandeep Auto Industries is ₹17.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mandeep Auto Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, -24.0% over 3 months, -22.45% over 1 year, -33.75% across 3 years, and -21.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mandeep Auto Industries are 6.33 and 0.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.