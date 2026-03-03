Facebook Pixel Code
Mandeep Auto Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANDEEP AUTO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Mandeep Auto Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Mandeep Auto Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹19.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.80₹31.90
₹19.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹19.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mandeep Auto Industries has declined 21.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -22.45%.

Mandeep Auto Industries’s current P/E of 6.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Mandeep Auto Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mandeep Auto Industries		5.56-5.00-24.00-29.37-22.45-33.75-21.89
Endurance Technologies		-1.155.82-0.54-8.9155.1628.1913.77
Tenneco Clean Air India		-1.194.6113.4513.8713.874.422.63
Minda Corporation		-5.73-7.01-8.386.7310.4338.5038.86
JBM Auto		-5.25-7.51-12.81-14.181.8222.1943.27
Lumax Auto Technologies		-0.5313.056.8658.77233.1884.8560.73
ASK Automotive		-6.47-13.94-18.31-22.2817.568.875.23
Pricol		-5.551.02-6.2719.3945.3945.1253.59
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-1.882.51-0.9740.2758.6239.1742.91
SJS Enterprises		-6.78-1.731.0921.53101.2059.9227.53
Sharda Motor Industries		-5.760.87-7.39-16.2914.7244.0832.61
Sandhar Technologies		3.74-5.53-11.697.4346.1931.6517.43
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		-11.198.4214.060.8437.043.341.99
Studds Accessories		-1.961.29-6.52-8.95-8.95-3.08-1.86
NDR Auto Components		-3.34-0.16-13.17-30.4131.0174.5066.02
Precision Camshafts		-6.97-10.26-22.93-26.05-16.0710.3924.06
Jay Bharat Maruti		1.1320.3121.438.7667.3122.3916.17
Bharat Seats		-9.3419.120.979.65114.2228.9116.46
Munjal Auto Industries		-2.986.68-3.31-12.3812.3623.954.76
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		-0.520.36-11.19-7.471.8014.9964.15

Over the last one year, Mandeep Auto Industries has declined 22.45% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (55.16%), Tenneco Clean Air India (13.87%), Minda Corporation (10.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Mandeep Auto Industries has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (13.77%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.63%).

Mandeep Auto Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Mandeep Auto Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.6718.9
1019.3919.29
2020.2420.21
5022.8422.39
10025.2624.43
20026.1729.23

Mandeep Auto Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mandeep Auto Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.81%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mandeep Auto Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mandeep Auto Industries fact sheet for more information

About Mandeep Auto Industries

Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45402HR2023PLC110878 and registration number is 110878. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gurpal Singh Bedi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Bedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajveer Singh Bedi
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Navneet Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keshav Ahuja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mandeep Auto Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Mandeep Auto Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mandeep Auto Industries is ₹19.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mandeep Auto Industries?

The Mandeep Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mandeep Auto Industries?

The market cap of Mandeep Auto Industries is ₹19.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mandeep Auto Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mandeep Auto Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mandeep Auto Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mandeep Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mandeep Auto Industries is ₹31.90 and 52-week low of Mandeep Auto Industries is ₹17.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Mandeep Auto Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mandeep Auto Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, -24.0% over 3 months, -22.45% over 1 year, -33.75% across 3 years, and -21.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mandeep Auto Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mandeep Auto Industries are 6.33 and 0.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Mandeep Auto Industries News

