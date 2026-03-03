Here's the live share price of Manba Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Manba Finance has declined 5.69% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.65%.
Manba Finance’s current P/E of 13.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manba Finance
|-4.90
|-8.49
|-15.77
|-15.77
|-9.68
|-9.29
|-5.69
|Bajaj Finance
|-4.48
|1.36
|-4.14
|9.08
|13.34
|17.02
|12.02
|Shriram Finance
|-0.94
|5.16
|27.15
|79.50
|69.32
|63.01
|31.02
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-2.22
|0.05
|1.68
|17.84
|19.53
|31.26
|25.71
|Muthoot Finance
|-0.52
|-4.00
|-7.53
|24.86
|62.18
|54.17
|21.42
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-4.13
|-1.48
|-13.95
|-6.09
|-10.11
|-0.18
|-7.39
|L&T Finance
|-7.18
|-3.09
|-8.87
|21.43
|99.78
|44.57
|19.68
|Sundaram Finance
|-3.33
|-1.62
|12.69
|18.01
|18.26
|31.61
|13.80
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|0.41
|0.98
|3.05
|40.94
|39.21
|14.04
|11.96
|Piramal Finance
|2.40
|4.67
|18.90
|35.02
|35.02
|10.53
|6.19
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-8.35
|-13.49
|-12.37
|-28.12
|44.66
|123.20
|125.03
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-6.41
|7.01
|-5.25
|-1.08
|59.98
|14.53
|28.11
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-7.45
|-3.27
|2.39
|-2.00
|41.84
|38.62
|9.99
|IIFL Finance
|-0.57
|-1.76
|-13.00
|14.22
|71.20
|4.91
|11.91
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.81
|-6.86
|-15.63
|-15.92
|-2.58
|-2.11
|13.32
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-4.33
|-9.05
|-28.80
|-23.45
|-43.20
|-9.34
|-3.58
|SBFC Finance
|-2.50
|4.89
|-11.10
|-12.38
|9.93
|0.76
|0.45
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.24
|1.19
|-17.49
|-27.21
|-4.19
|18.55
|33.59
|Mas Financial Services
|-6.64
|-0.82
|-1.58
|0.88
|36.85
|5.21
|0.50
Over the last one year, Manba Finance has declined 9.68% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Manba Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|123.05
|122.43
|10
|123.99
|123.63
|20
|126.18
|125.81
|50
|132.73
|130.27
|100
|135.2
|133.5
|200
|137.47
|137.05
In the latest quarter, Manba Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 02, 2026, 6:30 PM IST
|Manba Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 31, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
|Manba Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 30, 2026, 9:16 PM IST
|Manba Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jan 30, 2026, 3:42 PM IST
|Manba Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jan 30, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
|Manba Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Manba Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65923MH1996PLC099938 and registration number is 099938. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manba Finance is ₹117.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Manba Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manba Finance is ₹590.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manba Finance are ₹121.00 and ₹115.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manba Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manba Finance is ₹159.20 and 52-week low of Manba Finance is ₹115.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Manba Finance has shown returns of -2.93% over the past day, -13.35% for the past month, -14.48% over 3 months, -9.65% over 1 year, -9.29% across 3 years, and -5.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manba Finance are 13.97 and 1.47 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.