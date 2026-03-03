Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Manba Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANBA FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Manba Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹117.50 Closed
-2.93₹ -3.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Manba Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.05₹121.00
₹117.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹115.05₹159.20
₹117.50
Open Price
₹115.05
Prev. Close
₹121.05
Volume
1,766

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Manba Finance has declined 5.69% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.65%.

Manba Finance’s current P/E of 13.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Manba Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manba Finance		-4.90-8.49-15.77-15.77-9.68-9.29-5.69
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.5069.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4.00-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.80
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Piramal Finance		2.404.6718.9035.0235.0210.536.19
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.20125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-2.0041.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-13.0014.2271.204.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.80-23.45-43.20-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.504.89-11.10-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.50

Over the last one year, Manba Finance has declined 9.68% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Manba Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

Manba Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Manba Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5123.05122.43
10123.99123.63
20126.18125.81
50132.73130.27
100135.2133.5
200137.47137.05

Manba Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manba Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Manba Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 02, 2026, 6:30 PM ISTManba Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 31, 2026, 12:21 AM ISTManba Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 30, 2026, 9:16 PM ISTManba Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jan 30, 2026, 3:42 PM ISTManba Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jan 30, 2026, 3:41 PM ISTManba Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Manba Finance

Manba Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65923MH1996PLC099938 and registration number is 099938. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nalliepily Ramaswami Parameshwaran
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manish Kiritkumar Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Nikita Manish Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Monil Manish Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jay Khushal Mota
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Abhinav Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neelam Tater
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujay Jagani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Manba Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Manba Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manba Finance is ₹117.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manba Finance?

The Manba Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manba Finance?

The market cap of Manba Finance is ₹590.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manba Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manba Finance are ₹121.00 and ₹115.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manba Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manba Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manba Finance is ₹159.20 and 52-week low of Manba Finance is ₹115.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Manba Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manba Finance has shown returns of -2.93% over the past day, -13.35% for the past month, -14.48% over 3 months, -9.65% over 1 year, -9.29% across 3 years, and -5.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manba Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manba Finance are 13.97 and 1.47 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.

Manba Finance News

More Manba Finance News
icon
Market Pulse