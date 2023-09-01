What is the Market Cap of Manav Infra Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹13.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manav Infra Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is -4.09 as on .

What is the share price of Manav Infra Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹19.30 as on .