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Manav Infra Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANAV INFRA PROJECTS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Manav Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.45 Closed
4.92₹ 1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Manav Infra Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.45₹23.45
₹23.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.50₹47.00
₹23.45
Open Price
₹23.45
Prev. Close
₹22.35
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Manav Infra Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manav Infra Projects		-3.89-29.05-41.01-21.5753.7713.0230.17
Larsen & Toubro		2.971.610.82-1.4011.3815.4520.49
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.500.31-24.40-26.44-32.6523.0950.63
NBCC (India)		0.56-3.26-1.57-6.55-13.0543.7924.48
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-3.91-9.18-10.89-12.1415.0418.57
Cemindia Projects		-11.68-19.1424.5188.8065.5488.3971.53
Afcons Infrastructure		1.14-11.60-18.58-19.50-32.79-16.68-10.37
NCC		3.20-1.93-14.40-7.88-34.53-2.2311.31
Welspun Enterprises		-0.57-3.5212.2915.3629.0528.9442.01
PNC Infratech		-8.83-6.290.28-4.24-27.02-13.68-6.11
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.11-3.58-3.45-7.79-14.783.1016.96
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.89-15.733.38-6.217.3120.85
Keystone Realtors		-4.96-9.05-11.57-21.59-35.55-15.36-7.36
Man Infraconstruction		16.0811.41-15.52-5.23-31.83-7.6418.86
KNR Constructions		14.899.603.73-4.61-32.72-16.63-13.12
PSP Projects		-1.54-10.1113.1620.5239.026.0616.55
AGI Infra		-2.93-12.24-18.3022.7842.4450.6927.89
HG Infra Engineering		1.97-2.20-12.68-21.20-43.09-15.70-0.61
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.28-8.04-15.51-27.83-38.924.332.89
Patel Engineering		4.61-14.55-1.92-6.66-18.10-16.5112.00

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manav Infra Projects has gained 53.77% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Manav Infra Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).

Manav Infra Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manav Infra Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.5824.72
1028.0427.77
2034.5731.9
5038.3234.76
10032.8532.38
20024.5927.07

Source: Dion Global

Manav Infra Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manav Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Manav Infra Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Manav Infra Projects fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Manav Infra Projects

Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2009PLC193084 and registration number is 193084. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Raju
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Yadav
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Mahalakshmi Raju
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohan Pai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Vishnu Awaghade
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Manav Infra Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Manav Infra Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manav Infra Projects is ₹23.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manav Infra Projects?

The Manav Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manav Infra Projects?

The market cap of Manav Infra Projects is ₹32.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manav Infra Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manav Infra Projects are ₹23.45 and ₹23.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manav Infra Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manav Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manav Infra Projects is ₹47.00 and 52-week low of Manav Infra Projects is ₹14.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Manav Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manav Infra Projects has shown returns of 4.92% over the past day, -29.05% for the past month, -41.01% over 3 months, 53.77% over 1 year, 13.02% across 3 years, and 30.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manav Infra Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manav Infra Projects are 7.97 and 2.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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