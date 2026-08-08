What is the share price of Manav Infra Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manav Infra Projects is ₹23.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Manav Infra Projects? The Manav Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manav Infra Projects? The market cap of Manav Infra Projects is ₹32.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manav Infra Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manav Infra Projects are ₹23.45 and ₹23.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manav Infra Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manav Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manav Infra Projects is ₹47.00 and 52-week low of Manav Infra Projects is ₹14.50 as on .

How has the Manav Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Manav Infra Projects has shown returns of 4.92% over the past day, -29.05% for the past month, -41.01% over 3 months, 53.77% over 1 year, 13.02% across 3 years, and 30.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manav Infra Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manav Infra Projects are 7.97 and 2.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global