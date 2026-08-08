Here's the live share price of Manav Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manav Infra Projects
|-3.89
|-29.05
|-41.01
|-21.57
|53.77
|13.02
|30.17
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.97
|1.61
|0.82
|-1.40
|11.38
|15.45
|20.49
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.50
|0.31
|-24.40
|-26.44
|-32.65
|23.09
|50.63
|NBCC (India)
|0.56
|-3.26
|-1.57
|-6.55
|-13.05
|43.79
|24.48
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-3.91
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.14
|15.04
|18.57
|Cemindia Projects
|-11.68
|-19.14
|24.51
|88.80
|65.54
|88.39
|71.53
|Afcons Infrastructure
|1.14
|-11.60
|-18.58
|-19.50
|-32.79
|-16.68
|-10.37
|NCC
|3.20
|-1.93
|-14.40
|-7.88
|-34.53
|-2.23
|11.31
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.57
|-3.52
|12.29
|15.36
|29.05
|28.94
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.83
|-6.29
|0.28
|-4.24
|-27.02
|-13.68
|-6.11
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.11
|-3.58
|-3.45
|-7.79
|-14.78
|3.10
|16.96
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.89
|-15.73
|3.38
|-6.21
|7.31
|20.85
|Keystone Realtors
|-4.96
|-9.05
|-11.57
|-21.59
|-35.55
|-15.36
|-7.36
|Man Infraconstruction
|16.08
|11.41
|-15.52
|-5.23
|-31.83
|-7.64
|18.86
|KNR Constructions
|14.89
|9.60
|3.73
|-4.61
|-32.72
|-16.63
|-13.12
|PSP Projects
|-1.54
|-10.11
|13.16
|20.52
|39.02
|6.06
|16.55
|AGI Infra
|-2.93
|-12.24
|-18.30
|22.78
|42.44
|50.69
|27.89
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.97
|-2.20
|-12.68
|-21.20
|-43.09
|-15.70
|-0.61
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.28
|-8.04
|-15.51
|-27.83
|-38.92
|4.33
|2.89
|Patel Engineering
|4.61
|-14.55
|-1.92
|-6.66
|-18.10
|-16.51
|12.00
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manav Infra Projects has gained 53.77% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Manav Infra Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.58
|24.72
|10
|28.04
|27.77
|20
|34.57
|31.9
|50
|38.32
|34.76
|100
|32.85
|32.38
|200
|24.59
|27.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Manav Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Manav Infra Projects fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2009PLC193084 and registration number is 193084. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manav Infra Projects is ₹23.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manav Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Manav Infra Projects is ₹32.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manav Infra Projects are ₹23.45 and ₹23.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manav Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manav Infra Projects is ₹47.00 and 52-week low of Manav Infra Projects is ₹14.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manav Infra Projects has shown returns of 4.92% over the past day, -29.05% for the past month, -41.01% over 3 months, 53.77% over 1 year, 13.02% across 3 years, and 30.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manav Infra Projects are 7.97 and 2.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global