Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Manav Infra Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MANAV INFRA PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹19.30 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Manav Infra Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹19.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.65₹21.20
₹19.30
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹19.30
Volume
0

Manav Infra Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.87
  • R26.43
  • R312.87
  • Pivot
    6.43
  • S112.87
  • S26.43
  • S312.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.6919.51
  • 105.8119.13
  • 20617.7
  • 506.8714.22
  • 1005.8511.42
  • 2006.6410.63

Manav Infra Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-0.5245.11164.38221.67274.76190.23
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Manav Infra Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Manav Infra Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About Manav Infra Projects Ltd.

Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2009PLC193084 and registration number is 193084. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Narayan Raju
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Shivnath Yadav
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Mahalakshmi Mahendra Raju
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohan Madhav Pai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Bhagavatishanker Purohit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Manav Infra Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Manav Infra Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹13.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manav Infra Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is -4.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Manav Infra Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹19.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manav Infra Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manav Infra Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹21.20 and 52-week low of Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹5.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data