Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-0.52
|45.11
|164.38
|221.67
|274.76
|190.23
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2009PLC193084 and registration number is 193084. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹13.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is -4.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹19.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manav Infra Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹21.20 and 52-week low of Manav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹5.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.