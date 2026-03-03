Here's the live share price of Manas Polymers and Energies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Manas Polymers and Energies has declined 18.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -63.61%.
Manas Polymers and Energies’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manas Polymers and Energies
|2.31
|-12.07
|-49.67
|-63.61
|-63.61
|-28.61
|-18.31
|Supreme Industries
|-0.18
|7.45
|19.92
|-14.61
|11.93
|13.54
|13.39
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|0.12
|-0.51
|-22.81
|-11.35
|26.17
|104.83
|36.99
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|2.57
|-2.32
|5.62
|-2.28
|53.34
|43.66
|44.98
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|-4.52
|-9.36
|-6.28
|-17.52
|21.41
|0.55
|0.33
|Nilkamal
|-3.46
|-4.48
|-3.24
|-13.31
|-11.69
|-9.82
|-6.46
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|-0.10
|0.77
|-7.76
|-32.99
|26.37
|-16.15
|7.29
|All Time Plastics
|-7.70
|-8.95
|-18.36
|-25.20
|-20.06
|-7.19
|-4.38
|Dhunseri Ventures
|-8.22
|-11.14
|-19.52
|-32.37
|-21.42
|0.99
|19.56
|Arrow Greentech
|-5.37
|-13.58
|-24.43
|-30.32
|-22.65
|28.93
|39.30
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-7.68
|-9.38
|-13.61
|-17.49
|-7.00
|-7.63
|-4.65
|TPL Plastech
|-7.78
|3.56
|-3.13
|-16.77
|-12.47
|26.82
|31.28
|Plastiblends India
|-5.81
|-8.81
|-15.57
|-28.28
|-28.74
|-4.91
|-10.79
|Cool Caps Industries
|-16.01
|-25.34
|-63.49
|-66.28
|-66.85
|-18.87
|48.89
|Brand Concepts
|-7.52
|-15.47
|-25.45
|-13.42
|-33.00
|4.14
|60.60
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|-6.66
|-8.58
|-29.29
|-42.44
|-34.56
|4.02
|-12.80
|Avro India
|8.05
|5.13
|-3.65
|-9.86
|-13.94
|-1.19
|60.82
|Mega Flex Plastics
|4.65
|27.30
|33.00
|150.00
|149.31
|58.66
|18.95
|Master Components
|-1.25
|-2.77
|-14.18
|-10.76
|19.25
|31.11
|17.65
|Fiberweb (India)
|-0.76
|-2.94
|9.49
|-8.74
|6.05
|5.99
|-3.01
Over the last one year, Manas Polymers and Energies has declined 63.61% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (11.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (26.17%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Manas Polymers and Energies has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.39%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (36.99%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.55
|55.67
|10
|58.8
|57.75
|20
|60.08
|61.85
|50
|76.29
|74.93
|100
|86.75
|0
|200
|43.38
|0
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Manas Polymers and Energies fact sheet for more information
Manas Polymers and Energies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22203MP2024PLC069462 and registration number is 069462. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manas Polymers and Energies is ₹53.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Manas Polymers and Energies is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Manas Polymers and Energies is ₹41.37 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manas Polymers and Energies are ₹55.25 and ₹50.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manas Polymers and Energies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manas Polymers and Energies is ₹153.90 and 52-week low of Manas Polymers and Energies is ₹50.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Manas Polymers and Energies has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -20.66% for the past month, -42.92% over 3 months, -63.61% over 1 year, -28.61% across 3 years, and -18.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manas Polymers and Energies are 0.00 and 2.42 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.