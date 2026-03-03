Facebook Pixel Code
Manas Polymers and Energies Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANAS POLYMERS AND ENERGIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Manas Polymers and Energies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.20 Closed
-3.27₹ -1.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Manas Polymers and Energies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.00₹55.25
₹53.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹153.90
₹53.20
Open Price
₹50.00
Prev. Close
₹55.00
Volume
22,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Manas Polymers and Energies has declined 18.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -63.61%.

Manas Polymers and Energies’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Manas Polymers and Energies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manas Polymers and Energies		2.31-12.07-49.67-63.61-63.61-28.61-18.31
Supreme Industries		-0.187.4519.92-14.6111.9313.5413.39
Shaily Engineering Plastics		0.12-0.51-22.81-11.3526.17104.8336.99
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		2.57-2.325.62-2.2853.3443.6644.98
Ddev Plastiks Industries		-4.52-9.36-6.28-17.5221.410.550.33
Nilkamal		-3.46-4.48-3.24-13.31-11.69-9.82-6.46
Mold-Tek Packaging		-0.100.77-7.76-32.9926.37-16.157.29
All Time Plastics		-7.70-8.95-18.36-25.20-20.06-7.19-4.38
Dhunseri Ventures		-8.22-11.14-19.52-32.37-21.420.9919.56
Arrow Greentech		-5.37-13.58-24.43-30.32-22.6528.9339.30
Pyramid Technoplast		-7.68-9.38-13.61-17.49-7.00-7.63-4.65
TPL Plastech		-7.783.56-3.13-16.77-12.4726.8231.28
Plastiblends India		-5.81-8.81-15.57-28.28-28.74-4.91-10.79
Cool Caps Industries		-16.01-25.34-63.49-66.28-66.85-18.8748.89
Brand Concepts		-7.52-15.47-25.45-13.42-33.004.1460.60
Pil Italica Lifestyle		-6.66-8.58-29.29-42.44-34.564.02-12.80
Avro India		8.055.13-3.65-9.86-13.94-1.1960.82
Mega Flex Plastics		4.6527.3033.00150.00149.3158.6618.95
Master Components		-1.25-2.77-14.18-10.7619.2531.1117.65
Fiberweb (India)		-0.76-2.949.49-8.746.055.99-3.01

Over the last one year, Manas Polymers and Energies has declined 63.61% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (11.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (26.17%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Manas Polymers and Energies has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.39%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (36.99%).

Manas Polymers and Energies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Manas Polymers and Energies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.5555.67
1058.857.75
2060.0861.85
5076.2974.93
10086.750
20043.380

Manas Polymers and Energies Share Holding Pattern

Manas Polymers and Energies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Manas Polymers and Energies fact sheet for more information

About Manas Polymers and Energies

Manas Polymers and Energies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22203MP2024PLC069462 and registration number is 069462. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Anju Bhadauria
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vineet Bhadauria
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Janvi Bhadauria
    Addnl.Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Shankar Saxena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Manas Polymers and Energies Share Price

What is the share price of Manas Polymers and Energies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manas Polymers and Energies is ₹53.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manas Polymers and Energies?

The Manas Polymers and Energies is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manas Polymers and Energies?

The market cap of Manas Polymers and Energies is ₹41.37 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manas Polymers and Energies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manas Polymers and Energies are ₹55.25 and ₹50.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manas Polymers and Energies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manas Polymers and Energies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manas Polymers and Energies is ₹153.90 and 52-week low of Manas Polymers and Energies is ₹50.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Manas Polymers and Energies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manas Polymers and Energies has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -20.66% for the past month, -42.92% over 3 months, -63.61% over 1 year, -28.61% across 3 years, and -18.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manas Polymers and Energies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manas Polymers and Energies are 0.00 and 2.42 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Manas Polymers and Energies News

