Here's the live share price of Manas Polymers and Energies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Manas Polymers and Energies has declined 18.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -63.61%.

Manas Polymers and Energies’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.