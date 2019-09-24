Manappuram Finance to issue NCDs worth Rs 465 crore

Furthermore, the financial resources and management committee of the company will be held on September 26, 2019 to consider the proposed allotment for the said issue.

Manappuram Finance on Monday plans to issue secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for Rs 465 crore via private placement. The non-bank financial services company informed exchanges that it got approval from its board of directors to issue redeemable NCDs having face value of Rs 10 lakh each for the amount of Rs 215 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 250 crore aggregating to Rs 465 crore.

Furthermore, the financial resources and management committee of the company will be held on September 26, 2019 to consider the proposed allotment for the said issue.