Manappuram Finance share price rallies 42% in less than two months as Q4 results surprise

Manappuram Finance is still 32 per cent off from its 52-week high of Rs 194.60 touch in the first month of the calendar year 2020.

Manappuram Finance share price surged as high as 7.23 per cent to hit a day’s high of Rs 131.90 apiece on BSE in Friday’s weak session. Manappuram Finance on Thursday posted a nearly 44 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 398.20 crore for the quarter ended on March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 277.39 crore in the corresponding period of preceding fiscal. Manappuram Finance share price has risen over 42 per cent in less than two months from Rs 75.60. However, the stock is still 32 per cent off from its 52-week high of Rs 194.60 touch in the first month of the calendar year 2020. “In the lockdown period, the company has been disbursing gold loans worth Rs 7-8 billion daily through the online channel,” Manappuram Finance concall highlighted.

Manappuram Finance shares were trading 3.25 per cent higher at 127 apiece on BSE. It also added that hardly any customers have taken moratorium. “Interest collections not impacted as the level of interest accrued pre and post Covid remains similar,” it said. Research and brokerage firm YES Securities has given a ‘buy’ rating to the stock with a 12 months target price of Rs 165, which translates to an upside of over 25 per cent. the brokerage further added that robust profitability in gold loan business will mitigate COVID-19 impact on other loan segments.

Manappuram also raised Rs 100 crore through TLTRO scheme and additional bank lines worth Rs 200 crore got sanctioned since March 31. “It expects bank sanctions to open-up in the coming months,” Concall highlighted. The company’s gold holding went up to 72.4 tonne from 67.5 tonne, a surge of 7.2 per cent over the year. Similarly, during the year, aggregate gold loan disbursements increased up to Rs 168,909 crore from Rs 89,649 crore in the last year. As of March 31, 2020, the number of live gold loan customers stood at 26.2 lakh.

Manappuram Finance also reappointed Madhu Mohan, General Manager as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the company for a period of one year, with effect from July 17, 2020. The company said it has offered its customers to opt for a three-month moratorium as per Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) directions.