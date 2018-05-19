Manappuram Finance reports 18.2% decline in Q4 net profit

Consolidated revenue for the group stands at Rs 901.19 crore in Q4 of FY18 as against Rs 905.55 crore in the comparable period of FY 17.

Gold loan NBFC Manappuram Finance on Thursday reported a 18.2 % year-on-year decline in standalone net profit for the three months to March to Rs 169.51 crore. In a regulatory filing, the Kerala based company reported a net profit of Rs 207.20 crore in the last quarter of FY 17. Sequentially too the net profit showed a decline from Rs 172.71 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18.

Total revenue of the gold finance company for the fourth quarter of last fiscal stands at Rs 752.35 crore, as against Rs 789.10 crore in the year-ago period. For the complete fiscal, the net profit stands at Rs 700.16 crore compared to Rs 726.03 crore in FY17.

Consolidated net profit of the group, which also operates a micro finance, home loan and broking companies, showed a decline in net profit at Rs 182.17 crore as against Rs 200.57 crore in the comparable period of FY 17.

