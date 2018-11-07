Manappuram Finance Q2 net surges 40%

Manappuram Finance on Tuesday reported a 40% year-on-year hike in standalone net profit for the September quarter to Rs 221.39 crore. Net profits during the same quarter of FY18 stood at Rs 158.20 cr.
The Kerala-based lender, which also has a microfinance, broking and home loan company in the group, said that in keeping with recent trends, average borrowing costs went up by 11 bps during the quarter to 8.88%. Total consolidated operating income during the quarter stood at Rs 1,014.44 crore, an increase of 22.13% in comparison to Rs 830.62 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated assets under management (AUM) grew 25.27 % to Rs 17,190.70 crore from Rs 13,723.20 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Gold loan assets under management went up by 17.02% to `12,592.80 crore from `10,760.91 crore in the year-ago quarter.
