Manappuram Finance, Oil India, Dr Reddy’s Labs among 133 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 15 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the red zone on Thursday. The NSE Nifty 50 plunged 56.65 points or 0.29% to 19,575.90 and the BSE Sensex tumbled 252.52 points or 0.38% to 65,743.29. RBI MPC’s unanimous decision to maintain the current repo rate at 6.5% pushed Bank Nifty to shed as much as 293 points or 0.65% to 44,587.50. Among the other sectoral indices, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.44%, Nifty FMCG plunged 0.60%, Nifty PSU Bank slipped 0.36% and Nifty Private Bank tumbled 0.38, while Nifty Metal surged 0.73% and Nifty Media soared 2.06%. HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank, SBI, RIL and Max Financial Services were among the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

63 Moons Technologies, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Abbott India, Action Construction Equipment, Alkem Laboratories, Apar Industries, Ashok Leyland, Allcargo Terminals, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Banco Products (I), Brand Concepts, Bharat Forge, Birla Cable, BLS International Services, Brooks Lab-RE, Caplin Point Laboratories, CARE Ratings, Castrol India, Chalet Hotels, Cheviot Company, Cipla, Coforge, CPSE ETF, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, DCM Shriram Industries, Deep Industries, Den Networks, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, E2E Networks, Eris Lifesciences, Exide Industries, FDC, Finolex Cables, Five-Star Business Finance, Force Motors, Gandhi Special Tubes, Gateway Distriparks, GE T&D India, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Godfrey Phillips India, Gravita India, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Hindustan Construction Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, Heubach Colorants India, Hindustan Composites, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Hindware Home Innovation, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indo Count Industries, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Inox Green Energy Services, Ircon International, Isgec Heavy Engineering, ITD Cementation India, Jai Balaji Industries, Jash Engineering, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Drilling And Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jindal Stainless, JSW Steel, Jubilant Pharmova, Jupiter Wagons, KDDL, Kesoram Industries, Kirloskar Brothers, Kolte – Patil Developers, Kothari Petrochemicals, The Karnataka Bank, Kuantum Papers, Manappuram Finance, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Marine Electricals (India), Marksans Pharma, Megasoft, Max Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Neuland Laboratories, Niraj Cement Structurals, Oil India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Paramount Communications, Patel Integrated Logistics, Pearl Global Industries, Poddar Pigments, Hitachi Energy India, Prakash Pipes, Praj Industries, Premier Explosives, Prime Securities, Prince Pipes And Fittings, Pritika Auto Industries, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, PTC India, Religare Enterprises, Satin Creditcare Network, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Synergy Green Industries, Sigachi Industries, SKM Egg Products Export (India), Snowman Logistics, Sundaram Finance Holdings, TARC, Tasty Bite Eatables, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Thomas Cook (India), Time Technoplast, Transindia Real Estate, Trent, Udaipur Cement Works, Ugro Capital, Voltamp Transformers, Welspun India, and Windlas Biotech were among the 133 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Allcargo Terminals, Netweb Technologies India, NIIT Learning Systems, ORIENT CERATECH, Transindia Real Estate, Accuracy Shipping, Bkm Industries, Eastern Silk Industries, Goyal Aluminiums, Reliance Home Finance and Vinny Overseas Limited were among the 15 stocks that hit 52-week lows today.

Volume Gainers

Hexa Tradex, Varroc Engineering, CMS Info Systems, Hindustan Composites, Cyber Media (India), B.A.G Films & Media, PPAP Automotive, Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Gandhi Special Tubes, Honda India Power Products, Max Financial Services, Cartrade Tech, Simplex Infrastructures, and Cheviot Company were among the volume gainers.