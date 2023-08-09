Manappuram Finance, Marico, Dr Reddy’s Labs among 102 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 17 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the red zone on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 plunged 85 points or 0.43% to 19,485.85 and the BSE Sensex tumbled 333.18 points or 0.51% to 65,513.32. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 0.87%, Nifty Auto slipped 0.17%, Nifty PSU Bank plunged 0.89% and Nifty Private Bank tumbled 0.84%, while Nifty Pharma gained 0.35%, Nifty Metal climbed 0.44% and Nifty Media soared 1.10%. Hindustan Construction Company, Suzlon Energy, JP Power Venture, IRFC and Reliance Power were among the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Tasty Bite, Cera Sanitaryware, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Voltamp Transformers, Dixon Technologies (India), Alkem Laboratories, Bharat Bijlee, Neuland Laboratories, AIA Engineering, Foseco India, Inox Wind Energy, Mtar Technologies, Raymond, KDDL, Gensol Engineering, Poly Medicure, SBI Life Insurance Company, Cipla, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Lupin, Talbros Automotive Components, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Caplin Point Laboratories, BSE, Newgen Software Technologies, Natco Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Kirloskar Brothers, Five-Star Business Finance, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Zen Technologies, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Sanghvi Movers, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Hindware Home Innovation, Ramkrishna Forgings, Marico, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, AxisCades Technologies, HP Adhesives, Praj Industries, Kolte – Patil Developers, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Birlasoft, Silver Touch Technologies, J.Kumar Infraprojects, Banco Products (I), FDC, Repco Home Finance, Brand Concepts, Marathon Nextgen Realty, CSL Finance, Sangam (India), Hercules Hoists, Poddar Pigments, SKM Egg Products Export (India), E2E Networks, GE T&D India, Birla Cable, Hisar Metal Industries, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Jupiter Wagons, Gabriel India, Responsive Industries, MOIL, Jai Balaji Industries, Skipper, Genus Power Infrastructures, Tilaknagar Industries, Orient Cement, Indo Borax & Chemicals, Kalyan Jewellers India, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Manappuram Finance, Prime Securities, NLC India, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, PTC India, Ircon International, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Kothari Petrochemicals, Sah Polymers, Kesoram Industries, Inox Green Energy Services, Marine Electricals (India), GMR Airports Infrastructure, Megasoft, Den Networks, Peninsula Land, Niraj Cement Structurals, Bank of Maharashtra, Jain Irrigation Systems, One Point One Solutions and Hindustan Construction Company were among the 102 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Ideaforge Technology, IKIO Lighting, Orissa Bengal Carrier, Orient Createch, Aakash Exploration Services, Accuracy Shipping, Bkm Industries, Godha Cabcon & Insulation, Goyal Aluminiums, and Reliance Home Finance were among 17 stocks that hit 52-week lows today.

Volume Gainers

Simplex Infrastructures, Astec LifeSciences, Ausom Enterprise, Vineet Laboratories , Shaily Engineering Plastics, MAS Financial Services, Tasty Bite Eatables, Raj Rayon Industries, Tilaknagar Industries, Talbros Automotive Components, Data Patterns (India), Orissa Bengal Carrier, Shiva Texyarn, Vakrangee and Gland Pharma were among the volume gainers.