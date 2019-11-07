Manappuram Finance consoliadted net profit soars 82%

The gold loan company, which also operates a microfinance and home loan division, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 221.39 crore in the year-ago period, Net profit of the standalone entity is reported at Rs 334.72 crore.

NBFC Manappuram Finance on Wednesday reported an 82% year-on-year increase in its second quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 402.28 crore. The gold loan company, which also operates a microfinance and home loan division, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 221.39 crore in the year-ago period, Net profit of the standalone entity is reported at Rs 334.72 crore.

Total consolidated operating income stood at Rs 1,286.78 crore, an increase of 26.85% over Rs 1,014.44 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated assets under management (AUMs) grew 31.91% to Rs 22,676.93 crore, from Rs 17,190.70 crore in the same period last year.

VP Nandakumar, MD & CEO, said: “Our Q2 performance represents continued progress along our stated objective of growth with profitability. We have achieved good increase in business volumes and profitability thanks to strong all-round performance from all our verticals. We are now well placed to keep up the momentum.” The board of directors approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.55 per share with face value of Rs 2.