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Manaksia Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANAKSIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Manaksia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.00 Closed
-0.18₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Manaksia Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.44₹57.00
₹57.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.00₹78.49
₹57.00
Open Price
₹56.80
Prev. Close
₹57.10
Volume
1,489

Source: Dion Global

Manaksia Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manaksia		1.77-1.91-7.00-12.94-20.45-25.00-4.04
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manaksia has declined 20.45% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Manaksia has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Manaksia Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manaksia Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.9156.33
1056.1856.35
2056.7656.71
5058.2557.53
10057.1258.43
20060.5461.22

Source: Dion Global

Manaksia Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manaksia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Manaksia Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTManaksia - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meting Scheduled To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTManaksia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTManaksia - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Suresh Kumar Agrawal As Managing Director Of The Company
May 29, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTManaksia - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27
May 29, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTManaksia - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Manaksia

Manaksia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74950WB1984PLC038336 and registration number is 038336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 173.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vineet Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Baheti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Biswanath Bhattacharjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Manaksia Share Price

What is the share price of Manaksia?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia is ₹57.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manaksia?

The Manaksia is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia?

The market cap of Manaksia is ₹373.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manaksia?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manaksia are ₹57.00 and ₹56.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manaksia?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia is ₹78.49 and 52-week low of Manaksia is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Manaksia performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manaksia has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -1.91% for the past month, -7.0% over 3 months, -20.45% over 1 year, -25.0% across 3 years, and -4.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manaksia?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manaksia are 7.14 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Manaksia News

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