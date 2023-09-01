Follow Us

MANAKSIA LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹141.35 Closed
5.417.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Manaksia Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹131.50₹145.35
₹141.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.05₹194.20
₹141.35
Open Price
₹135.10
Prev. Close
₹134.10
Volume
9,07,046

Manaksia Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1147.13
  • R2153.17
  • R3160.98
  • Pivot
    139.32
  • S1133.28
  • S2125.47
  • S3119.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 579.73134.26
  • 1079.8134.24
  • 2079.66135.58
  • 5079.19141.17
  • 10079.04139.26
  • 20078.11126.54

Manaksia Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.160.35-16.3916.1581.80257.85190.84
-3.1710.149.443.1911.08123.667.01
1.1425.0233.5879.24142.89783.92553.87
-1.68-13.66-1.9522.5516.23-31.2162.37
9.85-4.63-8.94-10.56-42.9679.34103.72
26.129.1814.8314.28-38.3242.4052.46
4.933.6649.6774.7820.54255.73-5.38
6.876.721.6915.63-34.6255.45144.26
7.6023.3969.44101.2353.4145.7545.75
3.490.43-7.7831.2036.521.51-2.50
-2.762.4627.4970.5024.476,206.802,800.21
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
7.47-6.7615.1846.130.85299.32236.18
2.85-12.16-14.322.57-43.7849.1499.48
-2.237.606.1212.18-13.56623.12544.36
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
2.450.407.9621.55-30.2823.34-31.89
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.331.8417.0042.521.2944.6444.64
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

Manaksia Ltd. Share Holdings

Manaksia Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
03 Jun, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Manaksia Ltd.

Manaksia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74950WB1984PLC038336 and registration number is 038336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Kali Kumar Chaudhuri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Baheti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanad Purkayastha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Biswanath Bhattacharjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Manaksia Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia Ltd.?

The market cap of Manaksia Ltd. is ₹926.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manaksia Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Manaksia Ltd. is 42.34 and PB ratio of Manaksia Ltd. is 5.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Manaksia Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Ltd. is ₹141.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manaksia Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Ltd. is ₹194.20 and 52-week low of Manaksia Ltd. is ₹69.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

