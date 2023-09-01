Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|03 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Manaksia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74950WB1984PLC038336 and registration number is 038336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Manaksia Ltd. is ₹926.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Manaksia Ltd. is 42.34 and PB ratio of Manaksia Ltd. is 5.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Ltd. is ₹141.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Ltd. is ₹194.20 and 52-week low of Manaksia Ltd. is ₹69.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.