Here's the live share price of Manaksia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manaksia
|1.77
|-1.91
|-7.00
|-12.94
|-20.45
|-25.00
|-4.04
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manaksia has declined 20.45% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Manaksia has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.91
|56.33
|10
|56.18
|56.35
|20
|56.76
|56.71
|50
|58.25
|57.53
|100
|57.12
|58.43
|200
|60.54
|61.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Manaksia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|Manaksia - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meting Scheduled To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Manaksia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Manaksia - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Suresh Kumar Agrawal As Managing Director Of The Company
|May 29, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Manaksia - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27
|May 29, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Manaksia - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Manaksia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74950WB1984PLC038336 and registration number is 038336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 173.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia is ₹57.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manaksia is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manaksia is ₹373.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manaksia are ₹57.00 and ₹56.44.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia is ₹78.49 and 52-week low of Manaksia is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manaksia has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -1.91% for the past month, -7.0% over 3 months, -20.45% over 1 year, -25.0% across 3 years, and -4.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manaksia are 7.14 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global