What is the share price of Manaksia? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia is ₹57.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Manaksia? The Manaksia is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia? The market cap of Manaksia is ₹373.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manaksia? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manaksia are ₹57.00 and ₹56.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manaksia? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia is ₹78.49 and 52-week low of Manaksia is ₹42.00 as on .

How has the Manaksia performed historically in terms of returns? The Manaksia has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -1.91% for the past month, -7.0% over 3 months, -20.45% over 1 year, -25.0% across 3 years, and -4.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manaksia? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manaksia are 7.14 and 0.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global