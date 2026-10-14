When a share price drops for a year, most investors start asking whether something is broken. The brokerage house, Kotak Institutional Equities says that in the case of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), it is not.

The firm has set a fair value of Rs 4,000 per share, which is about 40% above the current market price, and has kept its ‘Buy’ rating. According to the brokerage, “Correction offers a compelling entry point.”

Let’s take a look at what the brokerage house is saying –

M&M: Four key concerns for investors

The stock has slipped about 10% in three months and around 20% over the past year, even though the company’s earnings estimates were raised during that period. Kotak lists four concerns that weighed on investors. The first is a slowdown in tractor sales. The second is the loss of market share in sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as buyers moved towards hatchbacks and smaller SUVs. The third is competition from new entrants, especially JSW Motors. The fourth is rising raw material costs.

The brokerage believes the market reaction has been disproportionate to the likely impact on earnings. “In our view, these concerns are largely cyclical or reversible,” the report said.

The slowdown in tractor demand, for instance, comes amid a weak monsoon and a high base of comparison. Kotak believes these factors explain the near-term weakness better than a fundamental change in demand for farm mechanisation.

The brokerage also pointed out that the company’s next three years of cash flows contribute only 14% of its value under its discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation method.

Can new launches help M&M regain SUV market share?

Competition in the SUV market remains a concern for M&M, particularly as demand has shifted towards hatchbacks and smaller SUVs. The entry of new players, including JSW Motors, has also added to concerns. Kotak noted, “perceived competitive intensity from new entrants, notably JSW Motors”

Kotak, however, expects upcoming products to support a recovery in market share. According to the brokerage report, launches based on the NU_IQ platform from the first half of calendar year 2027 could help reverse some of the recent losses.

The company also has a sizeable product pipeline. Kotak expects 16 new SUV launches and 10 new light commercial vehicle (LCV) launches by FY31.

Why does Kotak see room for long-term volume growth?

Kotak’s valuation analysis suggests that M&M’s current share price factors in relatively modest growth. Its reverse DCF analysis indicates an implied volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% to 3.5% between FY29-FY50.

“We believe the long-term runway remains significantly longer,” the brokerage said.

It cited low SUV penetration in India, demand for LCVs from last-mile delivery and infrastructure development, and the structural shift towards farm mechanisation as potential growth drivers.

Why has Kotak cut earnings estimates but retained Buy?

Despite its positive long-term view, Kotak has reduced its standalone earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY27-29 by 5% to 8%.

The brokerage expects tractor volumes to decline over the next four quarters amid the weak monsoon. However, it sees SUV demand remaining steady, with new launches potentially supporting market share gains in 2027.

Kotak values M&M at 15.5 times its estimated core earnings per share for FY28 and considers this valuation inexpensive. Its central argument is that near-term pressures may ease while the company’s longer-term growth opportunities remain intact.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.