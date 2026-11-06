The share price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) surged 5% in early trade on Friday, November 6, after the company posted good numbers for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27). Brokerages remain positive on the stock, seeing upside of up to 23%, but have also flagged concerns about the tractor segment.

Global investment bank Jefferies and domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal retained their respective ‘Buy’ calls on M&M. The stock is trading 4% higher at Rs 3,256 apiece currently.

M&M Q2 earnings

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 12.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 5,102 crore for the September quarter, beating Bloomberg estimates of Rs 4,529 crore. Standalone revenue increased 26.2% YoY to Rs 44,282 crore in Q2 FY27, beating estimates of Rs 41,372 crore.

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Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 3.9% to Rs 6,718 crore from Rs 6,467 crore a year earlier, also exceeding the estimate of Rs 4,997 crore.

Jefferies on M&M: Autos good but tractor ops a concern

The global investment bank maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and has a target price of Rs 4,000. This implies an upside of 23% from the current price of Rs 3,256 apiece.

Jefferies lowered its FY27 and FY28 earnings per share (EPS) view by 3-4%, mainly factoring lower tractor volumes and margins. It expects the company’s core EPS, excluding subsidiary dividend, to remain flat YoY in FY27, but then rise at 17% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY27 to FY29. “We find MM’s 19x core FY28E PE attractive, especially with its strong franchise across tractors, SUVs and LCVs,” it said.

M&M’s EBITDA grew 2% YoY as lower tractor volumes and margins largely offset the growth in autos. Its volumes rose but margins contracted due to higher commodity costs and a weaker product mix, lower share of tractors in volumes.

“MM derives 30-40% of its EBIT from farm division. Tractor industry volumes grew at a strong 16% CAGR over FY24-26 and 17% YoY in Apr-Aug; however, SepOct is down ~15% amid below-normal rains and high base. On the positive side, downturns are usually shallow with the last three down-cycles, on average, lasting four quarters with 12% volume declines,” Jefferies said.

The investment bank expects tractor volumes to decline 3% in FY27 and 6% in FY28, but then grow 12% in FY29.

It expects passenger vehicle (PV) industry volumes to grow at 10% CAGR over FY26-29, with SUVs growing faster at 13%. MM’s registration market share has more than doubled since FY21 to 13%.

The automaker plans to launch its first SUV on new NU-IQ platform in the first half of 2027. Demand for light commercial vehicles (LCV) has improved. Jefferies expects MM’s total auto volumes rising at 12% CAGR over FY26-29.

Motilal Oswal on M&M: Strong outlook across segments

Motilal Oswal maintained its ‘Buy’ call on the stock and has a target price of Rs 3,850. This implies an upside of 18% from the current price.

“On account of better-than-expected segmental margins and higher other income, we increase our earnings estimates for FY27/FY28 by 7.5% each,” the brokerage said.

The company’s management provided a strong outlook across segments for FY27, supported by a healthy launch pipeline and positive consumer sentiment. “MM UV at mid-to-high teens, and the LCV industry at double digits. MM cut tractor guidance from mid-single digits to flat for FY27, which we have already factored in into our estimates,” it said.

Motilal expects the company’s revenue to rise at 20% CAGR over FY26 to FY28. It forecast EBITDA to rise at 13% CAGR and net profit at 14% CAGR over the same period.

M&M: The way ahead

The automaker’s management gave a positive outlook, driven by a healthy launch pipeline and firm consumer sentiment. However, Jefferies has flagged lower volumes and margins in the farm equipment segment.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.