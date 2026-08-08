What is the share price of Malu Paper Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Malu Paper Mills is ₹32.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Malu Paper Mills? The Malu Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Malu Paper Mills? The market cap of Malu Paper Mills is ₹55.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Malu Paper Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Malu Paper Mills are ₹33.00 and ₹32.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Malu Paper Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Malu Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Malu Paper Mills is ₹45.18 and 52-week low of Malu Paper Mills is ₹27.16 as on .

How has the Malu Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Malu Paper Mills has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, 5.1% for the past month, -5.65% over 3 months, -11.79% over 1 year, 0.84% across 3 years, and -4.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Malu Paper Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Malu Paper Mills are -4.59 and -2.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global