Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Malu Paper Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MALU PAPER MILLS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹35.15 Closed
0.720.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Malu Paper Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.30₹35.70
₹35.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.50₹46.75
₹35.15
Open Price
₹35.10
Prev. Close
₹34.90
Volume
76,596

Malu Paper Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.8
  • R236.45
  • R337.2
  • Pivot
    35.05
  • S134.4
  • S233.65
  • S333

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.2734.93
  • 1034.4434.84
  • 2034.334.25
  • 5035.7433.44
  • 10033.5333.06
  • 20033.3833.03

Malu Paper Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13

Malu Paper Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Malu Paper Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Malu Paper Mills Ltd.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142MH1994PLC076009 and registration number is 076009. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Punamchand Malu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Banwarilal Malu
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Purshottam Malu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vasudeo Malu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayan Rathi
    Independent Director
  • CA. Sahil Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • CA. Shrutika Inani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant Thakar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Malu Paper Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Malu Paper Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Malu Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹59.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Malu Paper Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Malu Paper Mills Ltd. is -5.78 and PB ratio of Malu Paper Mills Ltd. is 9.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Malu Paper Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Malu Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹35.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Malu Paper Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Malu Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Malu Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹46.75 and 52-week low of Malu Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹25.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data