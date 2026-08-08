Here's the live share price of Malu Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Malu Paper Mills
|1.12
|5.10
|-5.65
|-1.96
|-11.79
|0.84
|-4.01
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Malu Paper Mills has declined 11.79% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Malu Paper Mills has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.56
|32.95
|10
|33.5
|32.91
|20
|32.13
|32.61
|50
|32.09
|32.34
|100
|32.15
|32.65
|200
|34.16
|33.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Malu Paper Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Malu Paper Mills - The Board Of Directors, In Their Meeting Held Today, I.E. 23Rd July, 2026, Have Considered And Approved, T
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Malu Paper Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 16, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|Malu Paper Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Results Of Th
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Malu Paper Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Malu Paper Mills - Results For The FY Ended 31/03/2026
Source: Dion Global
Malu Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142MH1994PLC076009 and registration number is 076009. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 333.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Malu Paper Mills is ₹32.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Malu Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Malu Paper Mills is ₹55.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Malu Paper Mills are ₹33.00 and ₹32.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Malu Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Malu Paper Mills is ₹45.18 and 52-week low of Malu Paper Mills is ₹27.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Malu Paper Mills has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, 5.1% for the past month, -5.65% over 3 months, -11.79% over 1 year, 0.84% across 3 years, and -4.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Malu Paper Mills are -4.59 and -2.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global