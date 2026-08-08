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Malu Paper Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

MALU PAPER MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Malu Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.55 Closed
-1.39₹ -0.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Malu Paper Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.50₹33.00
₹32.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.16₹45.18
₹32.55
Open Price
₹32.67
Prev. Close
₹33.01
Volume
505

Source: Dion Global

Malu Paper Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Malu Paper Mills		1.125.10-5.65-1.96-11.790.84-4.01
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Malu Paper Mills has declined 11.79% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Malu Paper Mills has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Malu Paper Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Malu Paper Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.5632.95
1033.532.91
2032.1332.61
5032.0932.34
10032.1532.65
20034.1633.99

Source: Dion Global

Malu Paper Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Malu Paper Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Malu Paper Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTMalu Paper Mills - The Board Of Directors, In Their Meeting Held Today, I.E. 23Rd July, 2026, Have Considered And Approved, T
Jul 23, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTMalu Paper Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 16, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTMalu Paper Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Results Of Th
Jul 14, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTMalu Paper Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTMalu Paper Mills - Results For The FY Ended 31/03/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Malu Paper Mills

Malu Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142MH1994PLC076009 and registration number is 076009. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 333.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Punamchand Malu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Banwarilal Malu
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Purushottam Malu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vasudeo Malu
    Non Executive Director
  • CA. Sahil Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • CA. Rajesh Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijaykumar Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surabhi Gandhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Malu Paper Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Malu Paper Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Malu Paper Mills is ₹32.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Malu Paper Mills?

The Malu Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Malu Paper Mills?

The market cap of Malu Paper Mills is ₹55.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Malu Paper Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Malu Paper Mills are ₹33.00 and ₹32.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Malu Paper Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Malu Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Malu Paper Mills is ₹45.18 and 52-week low of Malu Paper Mills is ₹27.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Malu Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Malu Paper Mills has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, 5.1% for the past month, -5.65% over 3 months, -11.79% over 1 year, 0.84% across 3 years, and -4.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Malu Paper Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Malu Paper Mills are -4.59 and -2.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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