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Makers Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAKERS LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Makers Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹158.95 Closed
-4.19₹ -6.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Makers Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹155.00₹179.40
₹158.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹109.00₹186.70
₹158.95
Open Price
₹168.30
Prev. Close
₹165.90
Volume
46,894

Source: Dion Global

Makers Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Makers Laboratories		6.644.741.415.478.511.91-4.14
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Makers Laboratories has gained 8.50% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Makers Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Makers Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Makers Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5151.88157.35
10151.42154.84
20151.16153.14
50151.85152.06
100152.28149.72
200139.49146.3

Source: Dion Global

Makers Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Makers Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.39%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Makers Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTMakers Laboratories - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTMakers Laboratories - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTMakers Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTMakers Laboratories - Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Q1FY27
Aug 07, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTMakers Laboratories - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Makers Laboratories

Makers Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1984PLC033389 and registration number is 033389. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R K P Verma
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Saahil Parikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dipti Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Godha
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Makers Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Makers Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Makers Laboratories is ₹158.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Makers Laboratories?

The Makers Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Makers Laboratories?

The market cap of Makers Laboratories is ₹93.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Makers Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Makers Laboratories are ₹179.40 and ₹155.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Makers Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Makers Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Makers Laboratories is ₹186.70 and 52-week low of Makers Laboratories is ₹109.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Makers Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Makers Laboratories has shown returns of -4.19% over the past day, 5.9% for the past month, 0.57% over 3 months, 2.15% over 1 year, 11.91% across 3 years, and -4.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Makers Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Makers Laboratories are 39.89 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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