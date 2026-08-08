Here's the live share price of Makers Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Makers Laboratories
|6.64
|4.74
|1.4
|15.47
|8.5
|11.91
|-4.14
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Makers Laboratories has gained 8.50% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Makers Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|151.88
|157.35
|10
|151.42
|154.84
|20
|151.16
|153.14
|50
|151.85
|152.06
|100
|152.28
|149.72
|200
|139.49
|146.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Makers Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.39%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Makers Laboratories - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Makers Laboratories - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Makers Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Makers Laboratories - Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Q1FY27
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Makers Laboratories - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Makers Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1984PLC033389 and registration number is 033389. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Makers Laboratories is ₹158.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Makers Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Makers Laboratories is ₹93.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Makers Laboratories are ₹179.40 and ₹155.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Makers Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Makers Laboratories is ₹186.70 and 52-week low of Makers Laboratories is ₹109.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Makers Laboratories has shown returns of -4.19% over the past day, 5.9% for the past month, 0.57% over 3 months, 2.15% over 1 year, 11.91% across 3 years, and -4.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Makers Laboratories are 39.89 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global