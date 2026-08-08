What is the share price of Makers Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Makers Laboratories is ₹158.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Makers Laboratories? The Makers Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Makers Laboratories? The market cap of Makers Laboratories is ₹93.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Makers Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Makers Laboratories are ₹179.40 and ₹155.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Makers Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Makers Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Makers Laboratories is ₹186.70 and 52-week low of Makers Laboratories is ₹109.00 as on .

How has the Makers Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Makers Laboratories has shown returns of -4.19% over the past day, 5.9% for the past month, 0.57% over 3 months, 2.15% over 1 year, 11.91% across 3 years, and -4.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Makers Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Makers Laboratories are 39.89 and 1.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global