Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.19
|-7.91
|-1.76
|1.44
|-31.21
|15.01
|8.86
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Makers Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1984PLC033389 and registration number is 033389. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Makers Laboratories Ltd. is ₹62.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Makers Laboratories Ltd. is -9.55 and PB ratio of Makers Laboratories Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Makers Laboratories Ltd. is ₹106.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Makers Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Makers Laboratories Ltd. is ₹166.00 and 52-week low of Makers Laboratories Ltd. is ₹94.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.