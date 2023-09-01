Follow Us

MAKERS LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹106.00 Closed
-1.21-1.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Makers Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹105.00₹108.70
₹106.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.00₹166.00
₹106.00
Open Price
₹108.70
Prev. Close
₹107.30
Volume
2,073

Makers Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1108.13
  • R2110.27
  • R3111.83
  • Pivot
    106.57
  • S1104.43
  • S2102.87
  • S3100.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5139.78107.34
  • 10141.25108.83
  • 20142.58110.85
  • 50148.31112.13
  • 100149.8112.54
  • 200164.46118.41

Makers Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.19-7.91-1.761.44-31.2115.018.86
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Makers Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Makers Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Makers Laboratories Ltd.

Makers Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1984PLC033389 and registration number is 033389. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R K P Verma
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Saahil Parikh
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nilesh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dipti Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Godha
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Makers Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Makers Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Makers Laboratories Ltd. is ₹62.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Makers Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Makers Laboratories Ltd. is -9.55 and PB ratio of Makers Laboratories Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Makers Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Makers Laboratories Ltd. is ₹106.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Makers Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Makers Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Makers Laboratories Ltd. is ₹166.00 and 52-week low of Makers Laboratories Ltd. is ₹94.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

