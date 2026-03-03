Here's the live share price of Maitreya Medicare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Maitreya Medicare has gained 4.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.32%.
Maitreya Medicare’s current P/E of 776.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maitreya Medicare
|-5.08
|-4.30
|-25.90
|-26.87
|-25.59
|6.76
|4.00
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.92
|9.92
|8.46
|0.72
|26.27
|20.91
|20.58
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-0.26
|7.98
|-0.22
|-6.75
|11.28
|36.57
|41.69
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.41
|8.04
|3.81
|-2.52
|48.23
|49.95
|39.92
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-1.87
|1.86
|-8.60
|-1.23
|10.61
|31.99
|33.17
|Aster DM Healthcare
|1.03
|17.91
|-1.66
|3.94
|63.60
|41.40
|34.92
|Global Health
|-1.73
|1.51
|-6.80
|-20.82
|-6.87
|30.81
|22.16
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|-2.41
|16.40
|1.60
|-2.64
|38.48
|38.80
|29.21
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|-0.23
|0.01
|-6.12
|-15.75
|19.67
|12.81
|3.87
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|-1.61
|0.56
|-11.82
|6.28
|14.40
|3.72
|2.22
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|0.12
|7.72
|-10.95
|-20.49
|-3.60
|17.17
|21.67
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|-0.70
|1.00
|-2.27
|-8.08
|4.98
|34.51
|9.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-1.89
|-2.39
|-4.47
|-15.84
|18.55
|12.31
|-1.19
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|-3.64
|-5.96
|-21.60
|-18.85
|15.01
|26.88
|27.21
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-0.87
|1.26
|-12.75
|-11.47
|-11.72
|5.78
|3.43
|Park Medi World
|-1.26
|21.27
|28.78
|28.78
|28.78
|8.80
|5.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|-3.25
|11.60
|-1.00
|-9.13
|89.22
|26.84
|15.33
|Thyrocare Technologies
|-3.88
|-1.41
|-11.30
|-11.39
|73.93
|36.70
|4.74
|Nephrocare Health Services
|2.71
|13.47
|23.68
|23.68
|23.68
|7.34
|4.34
|Artemis Medicare Services
|-0.70
|5.82
|-15.20
|2.45
|3.77
|52.11
|57.89
Over the last one year, Maitreya Medicare has declined 25.59% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (26.27%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.28%), Fortis Healthcare (48.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Maitreya Medicare has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.58%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|202.84
|201.75
|10
|202.61
|202.88
|20
|204.27
|205.28
|50
|216.98
|215.59
|100
|232.31
|229.06
|200
|253.87
|244.09
In the latest quarter, Maitreya Medicare saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Maitreya Medicare fact sheet for more information
Maitreya Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24290GJ2019PLC107298 and registration number is 107298. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maitreya Medicare is ₹187.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Maitreya Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Maitreya Medicare is ₹127.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maitreya Medicare are ₹207.95 and ₹178.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maitreya Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maitreya Medicare is ₹329.00 and 52-week low of Maitreya Medicare is ₹178.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Maitreya Medicare has shown returns of -5.08% over the past day, -12.3% for the past month, -24.12% over 3 months, -29.32% over 1 year, 6.76% across 3 years, and 4.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maitreya Medicare are 776.65 and 4.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.