Maitreya Medicare Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAITREYA MEDICARE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Maitreya Medicare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹187.95 Closed
-5.08₹ -10.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:50 PM IST
Maitreya Medicare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹178.60₹207.95
₹187.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹178.60₹329.00
₹187.95
Open Price
₹200.00
Prev. Close
₹198.00
Volume
6,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Maitreya Medicare has gained 4.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.32%.

Maitreya Medicare’s current P/E of 776.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Maitreya Medicare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maitreya Medicare		-5.08-4.30-25.90-26.87-25.596.764.00
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.929.928.460.7226.2720.9120.58
Max Healthcare Institute		-0.267.98-0.22-6.7511.2836.5741.69
Fortis Healthcare		1.418.043.81-2.5248.2349.9539.92
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-1.871.86-8.60-1.2310.6131.9933.17
Aster DM Healthcare		1.0317.91-1.663.9463.6041.4034.92
Global Health		-1.731.51-6.80-20.82-6.8730.8122.16
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		-2.4116.401.60-2.6438.4838.8029.21
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		-0.230.01-6.12-15.7519.6712.813.87
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.610.56-11.826.2814.403.722.22
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		0.127.72-10.95-20.49-3.6017.1721.67
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		-0.701.00-2.27-8.084.9834.519.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.89-2.39-4.47-15.8418.5512.31-1.19
Healthcare Global Enterprises		-3.64-5.96-21.60-18.8515.0126.8827.21
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-0.871.26-12.75-11.47-11.725.783.43
Park Medi World		-1.2621.2728.7828.7828.788.805.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		-3.2511.60-1.00-9.1389.2226.8415.33
Thyrocare Technologies		-3.88-1.41-11.30-11.3973.9336.704.74
Nephrocare Health Services		2.7113.4723.6823.6823.687.344.34
Artemis Medicare Services		-0.705.82-15.202.453.7752.1157.89

Over the last one year, Maitreya Medicare has declined 25.59% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (26.27%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.28%), Fortis Healthcare (48.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Maitreya Medicare has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.58%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.69%).

Maitreya Medicare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Maitreya Medicare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5202.84201.75
10202.61202.88
20204.27205.28
50216.98215.59
100232.31229.06
200253.87244.09

Maitreya Medicare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maitreya Medicare saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Maitreya Medicare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Maitreya Medicare fact sheet for more information

About Maitreya Medicare

Maitreya Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24290GJ2019PLC107298 and registration number is 107298. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Narendra Singh Tanwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Pranav Rohitbhai Thaker
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Abha Surana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardik Vikrambhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vimalkumar Natverlal Patel
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Maitreya Medicare Share Price

What is the share price of Maitreya Medicare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maitreya Medicare is ₹187.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maitreya Medicare?

The Maitreya Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maitreya Medicare?

The market cap of Maitreya Medicare is ₹127.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maitreya Medicare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maitreya Medicare are ₹207.95 and ₹178.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maitreya Medicare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maitreya Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maitreya Medicare is ₹329.00 and 52-week low of Maitreya Medicare is ₹178.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Maitreya Medicare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maitreya Medicare has shown returns of -5.08% over the past day, -12.3% for the past month, -24.12% over 3 months, -29.32% over 1 year, 6.76% across 3 years, and 4.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maitreya Medicare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maitreya Medicare are 776.65 and 4.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

