Maintain ‘sell’ on United Breweries with TP of Rs 1,000

UBBL reported a solid, volume-growth-led earnings print for Q4FY18.

UBBL’s Q4FY18 earnings print was solid on all counts – volumes, market share gains, gross margins, EBITDA and PAT growth. We like the company’s in-market execution and the long-term volume growth opportunity that the Indian beer market presents. Regulatory uncertainty and valuations, however, prevent a more constructive view on the stock.

SELL stays with a revised fair value target of Rs 1,000/share (from Rs 850). Estimates see sharp upgrades. Our fair value target is DCF-based and implies a PE of 42X FY2020E earnings.

UBBL reported a solid, volume-growth-led earnings print for Q4FY18. Even as the blockbuster y-o-y comps for Q4FY18 (24% volumes, 32% net revenues, 36% gross profit, 106% EBITDA and 12.5X PAT) were partly aided by an abysmal Q4FY17 base, 2-year CAGR numbers were pretty healthy as well (29% EBITDA, 32% PAT). FY2018 saw standalone EBITDA and PAT grow 38% and 68%, respectively. Overall volumes for the quarter stood at 43.3 million cases while net realization per case came in at R340, up 6.5% y-o-y driven by favorable state and brand mix.

Favorable mix also aided strong GM expansion (+150 bps yoy to 52.8%) while operating leverage and low base meant a sharp 510 bps improvement in EBITDA margin to 14.2%. FY2018 consolidated EPS stood at R14.9/share, +72% yoy; 2-year EPS CAGR was 15%, more reflective of the medium-term earnings growth potential. We note that FY2017 was a particularly challenging year for the industry and saw UBBL’s EPS decline 23%. UBBL management indicated that underlying demand improvement is sustaining and provided a soft guidance of high-single-digit volume growth for FY2019E. We note that Q1FY19 base is favorable and hence, this guidance could be front-loaded.