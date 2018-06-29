​​​
The aggression by Perkins India (unlisted) and Kirloskar Oil Engines in the high margin segment of diesel generator set (gen-set) would continue till these players take reasonable market share.

Published: June 29, 2018
Maintain ‘sell’ on Cummins India with revised TP of 550

We maintain our sell rating with a revised target price of Rs 550 (earlier Rs 705) on Cummins India. We expect pricing pressure in domestic power-gen segment to continue impacting margins. The aggression by Perkins India (unlisted) and Kirloskar Oil Engines in the high margin segment of diesel generator set (gen-set) would continue till these players take reasonable market share, in our view. Moreover, the presence of Cummins’ (CMI US) wholly-owned subsidiary in India, Cummins Technologies (unlisted; CTIL) has truncated the export opportunities for Cummins India (CIL).

The export revenues for CTIL recorded 30% CAGR versus 6% CAGR for CIL over FY3/13–17. Finally, the sub-optimal capital allocation of the company over FY3/13–17 (80% of capex invested in building and property) has led to deterioration of its return ratios, in our view. Consequently, we expect revenue CAGR of 10% and adjusted (for exceptional items) NP CAGR of 7.3% over FY3/19–20.

Our revised target price of Rs 550 is based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) model.

We see margin pressure as a downside catalyst for the stock. We cut our FY3/19 EPS estimate by 17%, introduce FY3/20 forecasts, project 10% revenue CAGR and 7.3% NP CAGR over FY3/19–20. For export revenues, we forecast a 5% CAGR over FY3/19–20. We expect revenues for power generation segment to clock 8% CAGR and that for industrial segment to clock 15% over FY3/19–20. Given significant pricing pressure from competition in the power generation segment and CIL’s deteriorating product mix, we expect 30bps decline in Ebitda margin over the period FY3/18 to FY3/20. Other income, which was 40% of FY3/18 pre-tax profit, should show a mere 4.1% CAGR over the same period.

By- Haitong

