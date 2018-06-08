Maintain ‘Hold’ on Tata Motors with TP of Rs 351

Management pegged capex at Rs 40 bn per annum, primarily for product development.

We attended the India business investor day organised by Tata Motors (TML) on June 5. Key takeaways are:

1) demand outlook– commercial vehicles (CV) in an upcycle; management estimates 10-12% volume CAGR over FY18-20; outlook on passenger vehicles’ (PV) demand is good as well;

2) 3-5% FY19-21 EBIT margin guidance; 5-7% beyond FY21;

3) targeting competitive, consistent & cash accretive growth; this addresses investors’ apprehension on price war in CV;

4) change in culture & approach towards customers, dealers & supplier engagements;

5) focusing on modularity to provide flexibility, customisation & reduce costs; and

6) tier 3 & 4 towns as well as rural areas on the radar.

Management pegged capex at Rs 40 bn per annum, primarily for product development. In this phase, focus was on new products, sales activation, improving profitability of dealers and suppliers and cost reduction. It led to Rs 19 bn cost savings in FY18.

Moreover, warranty costs have plummeted 57% in CV and 64% in PV over the past three years. Top line, customer centricity, process improvement, cost management, new business model/ technology and lean & accountable organisation. Target is profitable and fit-for-future product portfolio.

In CV, focus is on strengthening product planning to address white spaces & inter-segmental shift and enhancing customer engagement. In PV, immediate focus is on sales enhancement via different approaches for diverse target customers and introduction of modular ALFA architecture.

We believe, the Indian business is well placed to capitalise on demand uptick with a potential of positive surprise to our FY20E EBIDTA of Rs 60 bn. However, turnaround in JLR’s free cash flow profile remains key trigger. We maintain ‘Hold’ and SOTP-based TP of Rs 351.

TML’s aim is to engage with customers to understand their needs. This enabled relaunch of old ACE as ACE Gold. Improve visibility in live deals and big fleet operators.

Presence has been improved from 50% to 80%. The share of sales to large fleet operators (> 30 trucks) is now at 35%.