Maintain ‘hold’ on Avenue Supermarts with TP of Rs 1,550

We attended Avenue Supermarts (D’mart) FY18 analyst meet. Key takeaways: 1) comparable SSSG for FY18 of 16% (reported 14.2%), albeit lower than 21–22% clocked over the last three years, is an outcome of the rising proportion of mature stores; 2) management plans to open 50– 60 stores over 2–3 years largely via owned-model; 3) existing margins are at peak levels and incremental savings will be passed on to consumers, partially to combat competition; and 4) D’mart Ready is the response to e-commerce as well a strategy to maximize revenue in geographies where stores sales have matured. We will be watchful of heightened competition, store additions and SSSG trend. Maintain ‘HOLD’.

With a well-run business model, D’mart plans to continue to remain a low-cost retailer albeit competition has intensified since the ‘launch’ of Every Day Low Prices by rival Big Bazaar. This would be achieved by passing on cost savings to customers. On store expansion, management has guided for opening 50–60 stores over the next 2–3 years with more than 75% in existing clusters. Store additions will pre-dominantly be under the owned-model; however, management mentioned that it would evaluate the lease model considering stiff real estate prices.

The D’mart Ready stores, which are in the pilot phase and now total 58, make a paltry contribution of <0.01% to revenue. That said, the objective is to enhance shopping convenience, tackle deepening competition from e-commerce and de-congest mature stores. We believe the lack of offerings such as fresh fruit and vegetables will limit D’mart Ready’s growth. Management is also evaluating a foray into cash-and-carry. We retain the target multiple of 40x FY20E EV/EBITDA and peg our TP at `1,550. However, in light of limited upside from current levels, we maintain ‘HOLD/SU’. At CMP, the stock is trading at 40.6x FY20E EV/EBITDA.

Once a store matures, the company focuses on opening a new store 3–5 kms away. This strategy not only improves efficiency of the two nearby stores, but also reduces congestion/rush at billing counters, etc. While this may give rise to cannibalization, it improves company-wide SSSG.