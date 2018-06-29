Maintain ‘buy’ rating on Indiabulls post correction

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL) is particularly attractive post 17% correction in the stock price

In our view, the valuation of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL) is particularly attractive post 17% correction in the stock price. The scrip has corrected ~17% from recent peaks over last 2-4 months, largely on account of concerns over spread compression in our view. We believe that, these concerns are unwarranted and valuations, now at just 0.5x standard deviations away from mean, appear extremely attractive in our view, given 1) Expected 25%+ core EPS CAGR led by likely growth acceleration in mortgage market; and 2) Sustenance of best in class RoEs of 30%+ and dividend yields of 4%-5%.

We believe that the concerns over likely spread compression are unwarranted despite the sharp rise in bond yields over the past 6-8 months because 1) IHFL has a diversified funding mix and has seamlessly shifted between optimal funding sources as per market conditions in the past; 2) Recent rating upgrades for IHFL has led to significant reduction in spread over G-Sec and AAA-rated corporate yields over last year; 3) Rate hikes of 30-50bp by IHFL in Q1 FY19 is likely to result in sequential expansion in spreads; 4) Competitive intensity has also eased as most other banks and HFCs have hiked their reference rates over last few months; and 5) RBI has further eased the ECB route for HFCs through its April 27th, 2018 circular. We expect IHFL’s spreads to sustain at 3% over FY19-20E.

We reiterate our buy rating on IHFL on account of 1) Likely 30%+ AUM growth over next two years led by growth revival in the industry and market share gains for IHFL; 2) Loans sold down to emerge as an even stronger source of funds (~1/3rd of incremental loans were sold down in FY18); 3) Credit costs expected to decline from 0.9%-1% currently to 0.7%-0.5% over next 2 years as company has built up adequate floating/standard asset provisions. Ind AS (applicable from April 2018) is expected to have minimal impact in our view as 1) Ultimate loss in case of mortgage loans is very low and 2) Amortisation costs for zero coupon bonds will need to be routed through P&L, which may get cushioned by amortisation of origination costs and MTM gains on investments.

By- Merrill Lynch, Bank of America