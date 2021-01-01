  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maintain ‘buy’ on SIB with revised target price of Rs 11

By: |
January 1, 2021 8:01 AM

The bank plans to increase its focus on Retail, Agri, and MSME segments and aims to capture a higher wallet share via enhanced customer experience through digital analytics.

expert advice on investment in South Indian BankAssets and liabilities teams would work closely for creating value for existing customers.

Strategy driven by improvement in 6Cs; RoA/RoE to improve to over 1%/13%. The management team of SIB hosted a concall to discuss their Vision 2024 strategy. The medium-term strategy would focus on 6Cs, with an aim to strengthen its financial performance and build shareholder value.

By FY24, the bank aims to reach a loan book of Rs 1 trillion (from Rs 655 billion currently), CASA mix of 35%, PCR of over 65% (~38% currently exclusing write-offs), NIM of 3.5% and RoA/RoE of over 1%/13%.

Related News

Following are the 6Cs that the management has identified as part of its medium term strategy, capital, CASA, cost-to-income, competency building, customer focus, and compliance. Capital remains one of the most important pillars of this strategy and SIB aims to shore-up its capital base over the near term.

Building liabilities with deepening of NRI/Kerala franchise, SIB aims to leverage its Kerala franchise and further strengthen its NRI deposit base. It is looking to re-organise its team structure, with a new vertical focusing on Kerala and other parts of the country. It is further looking to partner with exchange houses, banks, and remittance platforms to expand into geographies from where it can tap the NRI business.

‘Fair to customer – Fair to bank’ is the philosophy that the management is going to follow as it looks to diversify its product offerings. Assets and liabilities teams would work closely for creating value for existing customers.

Asset strategy – Retail, Agri and MSME to gain focus. The bank plans to increase its focus on Retail, Agri, and MSME segments and aims to capture a higher wallet share via enhanced customer experience through digital analytics.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Maintain ‘buy’ on SIB with revised target price of Rs 11
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Raise FV on L&T by 8% to Rs 1,410 on order buoyancy
2Sensex, Nifty end flat on last trading day of 2020
3Mutual Funds: Sebi extends date for implementation of framework on uniformity in applicability of NAV