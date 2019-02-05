Maintain ‘buy’ on SBI, SOTP-based TP at Rs 353

State Bank of India (SBI), after muted earnings since past many quarters, posted a respectable PAT in Q3FY19 of Rs 3,950 crore with improved prospects. Q3 clocked sustained improvement across operating metrics, better asset quality and significant MTM investment write-backs (of Rs 8,000 crore). Key highlights: a) slippages were curtailed at sub-2 percent(on guided path). While there is perceived risk on a few chunky exposures, recoveries from assets under the NCLT and Samadhan scheme will drive asset quality improvement.

The management is confident of maintaining slippages and credit cost at sub-2 percent each; and b) core performance improved across parameters — domestic loan growth of >15 percent and better NIM. Factoring higher coverage, while we prune FY19E EPS 22 percent (albeit on low base), we maintain FY20E EPS as normalised slippage with resolution of stressed assets imparts better earnings visibility. Rolling over, we revise our SOTP-based target price to Rs 353 (earlier Rs 342) and maintain ‘buy’.

READ ALSO | Haryana government to double monthly honorarium of Lambardars to Rs 3,000

As SBI is better positioned among peers — CET-1 at 9.57 percent, NNPL at 3.95 percent and CASA at 45 percent — we reiterate it as our top pick (among PSU banks) to play corporate recovery. Slippages were curtailed at < Rs 6,600 crore (1.6 percent) with 20 percent from the corporate segment.

This, coupled with higher write-offs, drove GNPLs down QoQ to 8.71 percent (from 9.95 percent). Further, eight accounts (with exposure Rs 34,000 crore) are in advanced stages of resolution. SBI clocked steady improvement in operating metrics (domestic loan grew >15 percent, better NIM). Armed with a strong franchise and slackened competition, SBI aims to build on business momentum with focus on better-rated corporate.