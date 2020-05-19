Maintain ‘buy’ on M&M Fin with TP lowered to Rs 250

Growth momentum remained soft given muted disbursements (down >20%, softer traction across segments) and AUM growth of ~10% y-o-y.

By Edelweiss Securities

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) reported in line Q4FY20 earnings (at Rs 220 crore) marked by softer core and higher provisions (Covid-19-related bloat). Key highlights: Growth momentum remained soft with disbursements dip of >20% y-o-y (broad-based contraction). However, steady NIMs and lower opex (down >20% y-o-y) cushioned core profitability. Asset quality, as anticipated, was softer – gross stage-3 rising – despite seasonally strongest quarter. Credit cost remained elevated as the company made Rs 574-crore provisions for the Covid-19 impact. Given the unprecedented challenges, we expect focus to remain on existing portfolio consolidation and operational frugality. We prune our growth/asset quality estimates leading to EPS cut of 38%/36% for FY21/22E. We also trim multiple to 1.8x FY22E P/ABV (1.2x FY22E P/BV, divergence from expected GNPA worsening with moderate ECL increase) leading to revised TP of `250 (earlier `410). While uncertainty lingers in key operating segments and moratorium book (>70%), we believe underwriting strengths, wide reach, dealer connect and product diversification will help MMFS navigate relatively safer. Maintain ‘buy’.

Growth momentum remained soft given muted disbursements (down >20%, softer traction across segments) and AUM growth of ~10% y-o-y. That said, steady NIMs and controlled cost (down >20% y-o-y) supported core profitability. Going forward, with retiring of high-cost borrowings and MMFS’ pricing power, we anticipate NIMs to have limited impact. However, key focus will be on cost control. Management aims to bring opex/asset to 2%, which will cushion profitability impact in uncertain times.

As expected, asset quality remained soft despite Q4 being a seasonally strong quarter with gross stage-3 settling at 8.44% (8.5% in Q3FY20). We expect the uncertainty on asset quality to persist given >70% of the customers are under moratorium and the situation is ‘developing’. That said, the strong deep ecosystem connects and larger rural focus (lesser impacted geography) will keep MMFS in better shape than peers.

Uncertainty on growth and softer recovery will weigh on valuation. That said, franchise strength and strong relationships will bolster MMFS. We maintain ‘buy/SP’.