Maintain ‘buy’ on MCX with target price unchanged at Rs 904: Icici Securities

Sebi, in its recent board meeting, enabled participation by mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management services (PMS) in exchange-traded commodity derivatives in India. The markets regulator has already permitted Category-III alternative investment funds (AIFs) and enabled custodial services in goods underlying derivative contracts to facilitate institutional participation. Institutional participation will play an important role in adding liquidity and depth to the commodity derivatives market, leading to enhanced efficiency in price discovery and risk management. Sebi’s intent remains clear — to broad-base participation and depth of commodity derivatives market in India. We remain positive on MCX and maintain our ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 904 (unchanged). At CMP, MCX trades at a core P/E of 24x FY20E core EPS.

Sebi’s approval for the proposal to allow MFs and PMS to trade in the commodity derivatives market in India will provide Indian investors easy access to a new asset class and cater to their diversified investment and trading needs. Institutional participation will also provide liquidity, especially to the far-month contracts, currently absent in the Indian market. In turn, the above would strengthen the price discovery mechanism and make risk management more efficient and cost effective by lowering the impact cost of trade.

Institutional participation is expected to gradually pick up in commodity derivatives with channel education, marketing initiatives and introduction of commodity indices. Global assets under management (AUM) in commodities is estimated at $282 billion as at 2018-end, as per Barclays. Half of the AUM is invested in index-linked products while the other half is actively managed.

Sebi floated a consultation paper in January 2019 on design of commodity indices and product design for futures on commodity indices. It is expected to shortly approve commodity indices. MCX has partnered with Thomson Reuters to launch a series of co-branded commodity indices, which will track commodity futures on MCX. These indices are sector-based (bullion, base metals), single-product based (copper, crude oil, gold) and composite in nature.