  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maintain ‘buy’ on Marico with target price at Rs 440

By: |
October 31, 2020 8:57 AM

Over the past year, MRCO has witnessed remarkable recovery in its key segments — Parachute, Saffola and more recently in case of VAHO.

MRCO’s 2QFY21 consolidated net sales grew 8.7% y-o-y to Rs 19.9billion (in-line).

Marico’s (MRCO) 2QFY21 earnings were largely in line, barring the 11% volume growth (v/s estimated 7.3%). Over the past year, MRCO has witnessed remarkable recovery in its key segments — Parachute, Saffola and more recently in case of VAHO. Importantly, the outlook remains strong with guidance of 8-10% volume growth in 2HFY21 as well. While the stock is up 40% since our upgrade in March 2020, robust sales outlook and inexpensive valuations (37x FY22E, 20% discount to peer average), results in us maintaining ‘buy’ rating.

MRCO’s 2QFY21 consolidated net sales grew 8.7% y-o-y to Rs 19.9billion (in-line). Consol. Ebitda grew 10.2% y-o-y to Rs 3.9 billion (in-line). PBT grew 10.3% y-o-y to Rs 3.8 billion (in-line). Adjusted PAT grew 20.2% y-o-y to Rs 3 billion (v/s estimated Rs 2.6 billion).

Related News

Consolidated gross margin contracted by 160 bps y-o-y to 48% (v/s estimated 48.8%). The company had lower A&P expenses as % of sales (down 130 bps y-o-y to 9.5%; absolute A&P spends -4.1% y-o-y) as well as lower other expenses (down 60 bps y-o-y to 12.1%). Staff cost remained flat y-o-y at 6.9%. This led to Ebitda margin expansion of 30 bps y-o-y to 19.6%.

Domestic revenue/volumes grew 8%/11% y-o-y (v/s estimated 7.3% domestic volume growth). Within the domestic business, Parachute Rigids’ volume grew 10% y-o-y, VAHO volumes grew 4% and Saffola’s (Refined Edible Oils) volumes were up 20%.

1HFY21 sales declined 2% y-o-y whereas Ebitda/PAT grew 5.2%/10.8%. MRCO’s secondary growth tracked ahead of robust primary volume growth of 11% y-o-y in 2QFY21. Within the coconut oil segment, MRCO enjoys market share of over 60%/ 46% in urban/rural. It continues to gain market share in both segments, especially rural. Management expects 5-7% volume growth over the next 8- 10 years, before tapering off as is the case in Bangladesh. MRCO is targeting 8-10% volume growth in 2HFY21.  Ad spends at 9.5% of sales is almost back to pre-Covid levels.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Maintain buy on Marico with target price at Rs 440
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Analyst Corner: Maintain ‘sell’ on Maruti Suzuki; revise FV to Rs 5,200
2IOC plans to raise Rs 20k cr via pvt placement bonds
3India to import over 30,000 tonne of onion, potato