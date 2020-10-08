JSPL reported the highest quarterly standalone production/shipment at 1.84mt/1.93mt.

JSPL has delivered robust volume growth again in September. Standalone sales volume jumped 22% y-o-y to 0.61mt. Shadeed sales volume shot up 52% y-o-y to 0.2mt. The proportion of exports slid to 34% — the lowest in FY21. Standalone sales volume rose 30% y-o-y to 1.93 mt — the highest quarterly level. Taking cognizance of JSPL’s 6MFY21 standalone sales volume of 3.5mt, we expect it to meet FY21E volume of 6.6mt. Maintain ‘buy’ on JSPL with a target price of Rs 275 (exit multiple: 6x FY22E Ebitda).

JSPL reported the highest quarterly standalone production/shipment at 1.84mt/1.93mt. Furthermore, pellet production was a record 2.01mt (implying capacity utilisation of 85%-plus) at the Barbil plant. Standalone sales volume at 0.61mt was up 22% y-o-y. Production was marginally lower m-o-m owing to the weeklong maintenance at the Raigarh plant. Despite tough operating conditions, Jindal Shadeed also delivered volume growth of 52% y-o-y at 0.2mt. Exports dropped to 205kt (34% of overall) in September-20 as domestic demand outlook progressively improved. In our view, JSPL is well placed to reap the twin benefits of optimal utilisation of assets and cost efficiencies.

We expect JSPL to be the only company in the ferrous space to deliver both volume and Ebitda growth in FY21E led by, the Angul blast furnace ramp-up; re-start of the DRI plant at Angul; and cost efficiencies through utilisation of iron ore fines at the Sarda mines for production. Taking cognizance of 6MFY21 performance (sales volume of 3.5mt), we believe that management’s guidance of 7mt of standalone shipments looks achievable.