Maintain ‘buy’ on JSPL, target price of Rs 200: Edelweiss

On our third visit to Jindal Steel & Power’s (JSPL) Angul plant, we spotted a clear difference in the operating environment: 1) the 1.8mtpa DRI plant is expected to commence production by mid-March; 2) 3.2mtpa blast furnace (BF) is expected to achieve 11,000tpd of rated capacity by end- FY19; and 3) cost efficiencies are likely to result in savings of up to INR2,000/t in FY20E.
Despite a challenging price environment, we expect JSPL to fare better than peers on the back of volume growth. Besides, deleveraging efforts – more notably at Jindal Shadeed – are expected to reduce debt by another Rs 0.2-0.3bn by Q1FY20E.
Maintain ‘buy/SO’ with an unchanged TP of Rs 200/share, implying an exit multiple of 6.2x June-2020 EBITDA.
We note good progress on Angul achieving 5mtpa production through: 1) commencement of production from 1.8mtpa DRI plant by mid-March; and 2) BF slated to achieve 11,000tpd in capacity by FY19E.
In over view, BF has stabilised with current production rate of ~8,500tpd and is on track to achieve the rated capacity. In case of the DRI plant, operations at the coal gasification plant (CGP) has resumed; the DRI plant would take 10 days to get started.
The 1.2mtpa plate mill has been operating at utilisation of 85% over the past two months. Besides, the plates being produced are high-tensile and a premium variant that typically fetches better margins.
We also saw the bar rod mill operating at rated capacity. Further, a spurt in logistics is evident vis-a-vis our previous two visits, indicating robust sales. We expect the ramping up of downstream capacity to improve margins. The semis produced too are value-added-rounds and blanks.
