Maintain ‘buy’ on Jindal Stainless with TP of Rs 100

Jindal Stainless’ (JSL) Q1FY19 standalone EBITDA at Rs 3.8bn (up 50% y-o-y) was primarily driven by volume jumping 51% y-o-y to 217KT. Key highlights: 1) realisation rose 3% y-o-y to Rs 145K due to higher stainless steel prices; and 2) raw material cost jumped 19% y-o-y to Rs 102K/tonne owing to higher scrap prices. As a result, JSL reported profit at net level for sixth successive quarter.

Going ahead, management expects robust domestic stainless steel demand led by: 1) spurt in Indian Railways’ stainless steel coach production and; 2) newly introduced BIS-IV norms for automobiles. We believe that JSL will benefit from the focus on value-added products and ensuing capacity/ production ramp up. It is noteworthy that despite q-o-q increase in raw material costs and consumables such as nickel and electrodes, standalone EBITDA grew 50% y-o-y to Rs 3.8bn.

Management stated that on the basis of superior operating performance in the past two years, JSL has become eligible for exit from the CDR scheme. The consortium of lenders has already recommended CDR exit for the company and the matter is pending for voting in the CDR forum. This is a major positive as once the company is out of the CDR scheme, management will get significant operating freedom to pursue growth. We are upbeat on the sustained improvement in JSL’s financial performance.

We envisage it to be major beneficiary of demand traction in value-added automotive, railways and transportation (ART) segment as it is the only player adding capacity in the near term. Going ahead, improved demand for stainless steel and volume ramp up in value-added products are expected to propel growth. At CMP, the stock is trading at 3.7x FY20E EBITDA. We maintain ‘buy/SO’ with TP of Rs 100.